Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Unveils Second Season’s Title in Time for Halloween
After teasing Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin return for a second season and a change of title, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa seemed to confirm its new title, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, in a post on Instagram on Monday, October 31. Just in time for Halloween, Aguirre-Sacasa shares a grim image...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast: Where You’ve Seen Cameron Actor Theo James Before
Theo James brings a bit of charm to Cameron in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, but he could become a hated character. Where might viewers recognize the actor from?
epicstream.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Admits Feelings Toward Series’ End
Millie Bobby Brown is now busy promoting her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and while at it, she's also talking about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. Thankfully, she gives updates about the series' final season, from its ending to its production. Brown is one of the breakout stars...
epicstream.com
Manifest Season 4 Reveals First Seven Minutes of Episode 1
Netflix TUDUM brings forth a calling to all the fans and viewers of Manifest Season 4 as it unveils the first seven minutes of Episode 7, teasing what to expect in the upcoming final flight of the series before it lands on the streaming platform on November 4. Credit: Netflix.
epicstream.com
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Reportedly Revealed
It seems like forever since we last saw Mando and Grogu on our streaming devices and while The Mandalorian's dynamic duo made cameo appearances in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, that certainly wasn't enough to satisfy the fandom's yearning for more MandoVerse action. As it stands, speculation...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
epicstream.com
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
To Your Eternity Season 2 has now started airing, and things look exciting as Fushi delves into his past and walks toward an uncertain future. Already excited for more? Here's all about To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3's release date, time, and more!. Table of contents. Here's What Happened...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Psychiatrist Settles Debate Surrounding Jawas Being Kleptomaniacs
It can't be denied that Jawas are some of the most notorious creatures on the face of the galaxy but they've definitely earned the love and appreciation of Star Wars fans despite their antics. The meter-tall furry humanoids have long been accused of being "kleptomaniacs" but is that really a...
epicstream.com
Is the Mob Psycho 100 Manga Finished or Ongoing? Current Status
The conclusion of Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's story in Seasoning City begins with the release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The anime adaptation of the manga has done a very good job of bringing Mob Psycho 100 to life. Now that Season 3 is here, is the Mob Psycho 100 manga finished or ongoing?
epicstream.com
One Piece Film: Red Blu-ray Release Date: When Will the Movie Arrive on DVD?
Since its initial release, One Piece Film: Red has topped the Japanese box office. Now that the movie has arrived in North America, the anticipation for Uta's debut on Elegia Island has reached a fever pitch. After its theatrical run, when will One Piece Film: Red be released on Blu-ray and DVD?
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Reveals Emotional Tales of the Jedi Moment That Made Her Cry
There is little doubt that Ahsoka Tano's story just got even better after we got to learn more about her in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Interestingly, even the voice actor who plays the former Jedi was moved by what happened in the new animated series. Ashley Eckstein shared the emotional moment from the show that truly made her cry.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Details Revealed
Earlier this week, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4, titled Kill the Shadow, premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus. The latest episode revealed the terrifying ability of the Wandenreich army to steal a Shinigami's Bankai, the second and final upgraded form of a Zanpakutō, and four of the Captains of the Gotei 13 already got their Bankais stolen by the members of the powerful Sternritter.
epicstream.com
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 6 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Al Wayne and Ruri are up against a sinister man who can use illusion magic. Here’s everything you need to know about I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 6, including its release date, time, and more!. Table of contents. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When...
epicstream.com
When is Lookism Coming to Netflix? Here's A Release Date Update
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.
New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
epicstream.com
HBO Max's The Penguin Casts Made for Love Star Cristin Milioti as Female Lead
Following the huge success of The Batman earlier this year, HBO Max gave an official greenlight to the spinoff series centering on Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot titled The Penguin. Recently, we've been hearing some updates about the progress of the project as it is heading to production soon and now it looks like the series has found its female lead.
epicstream.com
Who Does Mob End Up With in Mob Psycho 100?
Throughout Mob Psycho 100, Mob interacts with several girls, including his childhood friend and longtime crush Tsubomi! However, does Mob end up with anyone in Mob Psycho 100 or do his romantic interests remain unrequited?. Mob Psycho 100 follows the life of Shigeo 'Mob' Kageyama, a seemingly ordinary boy who...
epicstream.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Will Hopper Die Trying to Save and Protect Eleven?
Fans now have different assumptions about what may happen in Stranger Things Season 5. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang have to face Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the latter may use his ability to use his enemies’ weaknesses against them. His next victim? Probably Jim Hopper (David Harbour).
epicstream.com
Why Ichigo's Bankai Can't Be Stolen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War shows the terrifying power of the members of the Sternritter, the powerful Quincies of Yhwach's Wandenreich army. Apart from their Seele Schneider and five-point cross, what makes them more frightening is their Medallion, which can steal a shinigami’s Bankai. Credit: Studio Pierrot. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood...
Comments / 0