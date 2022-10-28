ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Jane Road, Maxton; Highway 301 North, Fairmont.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

McGirt Gin Road/McGirt Bridge Road, Maxton; Rennert Road, Lumberton; Folks Drive, Red Springs; Locklear Road, Pembroke.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club

A Bennettsville man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Ellison Club in McColl pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges on Thursday. Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 26, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in relation to the incident.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy