Lincoln, NE

Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota

Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Running back Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska

For several weeks, Arnold Barnes III had his heart set on Tulane. However, everything changed when Nebraska came calling. Despite interest from Iowa and Tulane, Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. The New Orleans-area running back had been committed to Tulane but reopened his recruitment due to late...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?

The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss

A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE

