Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota
Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
Kearney Hub
Running back Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska
For several weeks, Arnold Barnes III had his heart set on Tulane. However, everything changed when Nebraska came calling. Despite interest from Iowa and Tulane, Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. The New Orleans-area running back had been committed to Tulane but reopened his recruitment due to late...
Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time Is Now at Nebraska
Outsiders might not think the interim coach is going to be a Lincoln mainstay, but the former Huskers QB believes his time is now in waking this sleeping football giant.
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Bryan Harsin’s Auburn buyout tops Nebraska’s Scott Frost for highest in nation this season
When it comes to buying out coaches, Auburn leads the nation this season. On Monday, Auburn parted ways with embattled coach Bryan Harsin, leaving the Tigers on the hook for more than $15 million. According to Ross Dellenger of SI.com, the buyout is the largest this season, overtaking the $15...
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss
A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's a reason Nebraska has an interim coach — things aren't perfect
LINCOLN — Hello, reality. The Mickey Wagon is considerably lighter today than yesterday. Some folks jumped off in the quiet of the night and have turned their coaching compasses elsewhere. Joseph may be written off by those who thought the interim NU coach needed a win over No. 17...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Kearney Hub
Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says
A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving on Interstate 80, according to the sheriff. Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at about 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S....
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Comments / 0