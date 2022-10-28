Read full article on original website
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child
Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
Make it pop! Do we really need the Beatles to sound new?
Yellow Submarine, Ringo Starr’s turn on Revolver, has been a gateway for children into the music of the Beatles since its release in 1966. A new reissue of the album makes that relationship more explicit: Giles Martin, son of original producer George and the sonic custodian of the Beatles catalogue, says his “de-mixing” of the album – using AI to separate individual instruments that were originally squeezed together on four tracks – was done in part with a playlist-listening younger audience in mind.
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Diddy Dresses Up as Heath Ledger’s Joker for Halloween
Every Halloween, Diddy always comes through with a unique costume, and for this spooky season, the rap mogul has outdone himself. The Bad Boy Records mogul dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker, and he nailed it. On Saturday (Oct. 29), Diddy hopped on his Instagram account and posted several photos...
‘The View’s ‘Oscars Slap’ Kids Costume on Halloween Episode Draws Backlash
On Monday's 'The View' episode Oct. 31, the hosts showed off the costume designs of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, who was tasked with dressing children in costumes inspired by 2022's "hottest topics." One of those costumes was the infamous "Oscars slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock that dominated headlines...
Marvel May Have Accidentally Revealed Emilia Clarke‘s ‘Secret Invasion’ Role
Marvel's always extremely careful to keep new developments under wraps. That’s why it's so strange that they may have leaked the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. Fans have known that she’d be appearing in Secret Invasion for a while, but nobody knew who she was playing. The show is coming to Disney+ next year, and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
