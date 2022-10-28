Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Police take man into custody after West Bountiful SWAT incident
WEST BOUNTIFUL — A stand-off in West Bountiful ended after a man surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Residents in West Bountiful were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after what police describe as a "domestic violence incident." Around 1:42 p.m. West Bountiful police responded to an incident around...
ksl.com
New US 89 interchange opens in Davis County as highway overhaul continues
LAYTON — Joy Petro raised her hands in celebration Tuesday morning as she removed one of the last remaining cones blocking traffic onto a new U.S. Highway 89 interchange at Antelope Drive. Soon after, cars began to use the new interchange for the first time. Petro, the mayor of...
ksl.com
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer's patrol car.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
ksl.com
Man fires pellet gun at car after woman passes him on I-15 in Kaysville, police say
CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested after police say he fired a pellet gun at a woman who had passed him in another car on I-15 on Monday. The incident caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the woman's vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Police say the road...
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
ksl.com
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
Logan woman struck by cement truck identified
A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by cement truck while crossing Main Street on Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
ksl.com
Evanston man recognized by city for saving friend's life in grizzly attack
EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who fought off a grizzly bear and saved his friend's life was recognized Tuesday by the city of Evanston. Kendell Cummings received a huge honor from his hometown by getting the key to the city. KSL was first to talk to him from the hospital two weeks ago, along with his friend Brady Lowry from Cedar City, who he was credited for saving.
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the victim. ...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
kmyu.tv
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Comments / 0