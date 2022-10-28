ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ksl.com

Police take man into custody after West Bountiful SWAT incident

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A stand-off in West Bountiful ended after a man surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Residents in West Bountiful were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after what police describe as a "domestic violence incident." Around 1:42 p.m. West Bountiful police responded to an incident around...
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Evanston man recognized by city for saving friend's life in grizzly attack

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who fought off a grizzly bear and saved his friend's life was recognized Tuesday by the city of Evanston. Kendell Cummings received a huge honor from his hometown by getting the key to the city. KSL was first to talk to him from the hospital two weeks ago, along with his friend Brady Lowry from Cedar City, who he was credited for saving.
EVANSTON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the victim. ...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured

OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID

