If you are new to the area, and have wondered what are some of the things that make us unique, it would be easy to point to our adjacency to some of the most visited and beautiful national parks in the country. Just as easy to tout the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, which just wrapped up another highly successful season. Of course, I could also point to Southern Utah University celebrating, once again, being the fastest growing, in terms of student enrollment percentage growth, in the higher education system in the state of Utah. All truly great distinctive landmarks and institutions of our community.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO