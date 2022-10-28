Read full article on original website
Texts highlight drag show debate that led to St. George city manager's resignation
ST. GEORGE — Newly released documents reveal St. George leaders' arguments over whether to allow a drag show to take place this summer — an issue at the heart of the city manager being asked to quit, with a $625,000 incentive to prevent him from suing the city for breach of contract.
St. George city manager paid $625K in separation agreement with city
ST. GEORGE — St. George's city manager is receiving a $625,000 payout from the city to leave his position, according to reports. The relationship between the members of the City Council and then-city manager Adam Lenhard soured when they disagreed about allowing a drag show to take place in the Town Square during the summer, St. George News reported.
Cedar City Police Investigating Apparent Teen Blackface Incident at Walmart
(Cedar City, UT) -- The Cedar City Police say they've launched an investigation into several juveniles who appeared on social media to be dressed in costumes that were of a derogatory nature, commonly referred to as "Blackface." This was said to have happened on Halloween at the Cedar City Walmart.
St. George Ironman competitor involved in crash remains undeterred
Mark Evans was racing in the St. George Ironman Triathalon on Saturday when he and another cyclist collided with a car that entered the race route.
Woman arrested for allegedly hitting 2 St. George Ironman cyclists with car
Two participants in the St. George Ironman triathlon were allegedly hit by a car during the cycling portion of the competition, and the driver has been arrested on potential felony charges.
Suspect strikes, seriously injures 2 cyclists in St. George Ironman
A woman has been taken into custody after police say she struck two cyclists participating in the Ironman event in Washington City while under the influence of illegal narcotics on Saturday morning.
Police: Driver under influence of illegal narcotics crashes into 2 cyclists during southern Utah Ironman event
WASHINGTON, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 68-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after police say she crashed into and seriously injured two cyclists while driving under the influence of illegal narcotics. Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to the area of Telegraph Street and Slow Creek Lane,...
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah
Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
Juvenile arrested after shot fired in St. George school vicinity
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was arrested after a shot was fired during a confrontation involving a group of students near a St. George school campus. A St. George Police Department school resource officer was alerted to the incident at 2700 E. 700...
‘A long, straight stretch of road’: Washington Co. man flees deputies, SWAT called to scene
Two Washington County Sheriff's (WCSO) Deputies pursed a driver that was reportedly going over 100 mph down Old Hwy. 91 in Leeds, Utah before hiding in an "acquaintance's" home, causing deputies to call SWAT to the scene.
City Council approves new site of two-phase St. George hospital
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A new hospital is being planned for Southern Utah after city council members approved the project during a meeting on Oct. 20. The building would be constructed on the southern end of St. George. According to the St. George News, the new building will...
Why Southern Utah locals have growing frustrations with Ironman
HURRICANE, Utah (Liberated Journalist) - It's the third year Ironman World Champion athletes are being welcomed into Washington County, but some southern Utah residents say it's almost impossible for their greetings to be warm.
Video of blackface in Utah first surfaced on TikTok
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A video reportedly shot in Cedar City on Monday night and showing kids in blackface is getting a lot of attention on social media. The video shows three teens in blackface dressed up like criminals. Other students in the group are dressed as police officers.
IRONMAN cyclist recovering in hospital after being hit in crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two cyclists participating in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship have been recovering in the hospital after being hit in crash by a reckless driver. Cyclist Mark Evans said in a live video update from his Instagram, @frumpyCob, from St. George Regional Hospital, that he...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
Time For Cedar City To Feel Sheepish
If you are new to the area, and have wondered what are some of the things that make us unique, it would be easy to point to our adjacency to some of the most visited and beautiful national parks in the country. Just as easy to tout the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, which just wrapped up another highly successful season. Of course, I could also point to Southern Utah University celebrating, once again, being the fastest growing, in terms of student enrollment percentage growth, in the higher education system in the state of Utah. All truly great distinctive landmarks and institutions of our community.
