Saint George, UT

ksl.com

St. George city manager paid $625K in separation agreement with city

ST. GEORGE — St. George's city manager is receiving a $625,000 payout from the city to leave his position, according to reports. The relationship between the members of the City Council and then-city manager Adam Lenhard soured when they disagreed about allowing a drag show to take place in the Town Square during the summer, St. George News reported.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
2news.com

Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah

Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Gephardt Daily

Juvenile arrested after shot fired in St. George school vicinity

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was arrested after a shot was fired during a confrontation involving a group of students near a St. George school campus. A St. George Police Department school resource officer was alerted to the incident at 2700 E. 700...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Video of blackface in Utah first surfaced on TikTok

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A video reportedly shot in Cedar City on Monday night and showing kids in blackface is getting a lot of attention on social media. The video shows three teens in blackface dressed up like criminals. Other students in the group are dressed as police officers.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KUTV

IRONMAN cyclist recovering in hospital after being hit in crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two cyclists participating in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship have been recovering in the hospital after being hit in crash by a reckless driver. Cyclist Mark Evans said in a live video update from his Instagram, @frumpyCob, from St. George Regional Hospital, that he...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Time For Cedar City To Feel Sheepish

If you are new to the area, and have wondered what are some of the things that make us unique, it would be easy to point to our adjacency to some of the most visited and beautiful national parks in the country. Just as easy to tout the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, which just wrapped up another highly successful season. Of course, I could also point to Southern Utah University celebrating, once again, being the fastest growing, in terms of student enrollment percentage growth, in the higher education system in the state of Utah. All truly great distinctive landmarks and institutions of our community.
CEDAR CITY, UT

