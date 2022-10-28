ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off

A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
