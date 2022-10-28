Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. It is taking place in the 10000 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene. No additional […]
Man who tried to rob Robeson County bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
foxwilmington.com
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
cbs17
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m. Price Jr. entered the bank and...
foxwilmington.com
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
cbs17
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office personnel gain advanced certification
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that many of its personnel have succeeded in obtaining their Advanced La
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31. The BCSO said she was last seen in...
cbs17
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of Fayetteville woman’s arrest
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The police body cam video of a Fayetteville woman’s arrest has been released after a lawsuit was filed complaining police were overly aggressive. Ja’Lana Dunlap was parked in a vacant lot owned by her employer on Sept. 6 when the 22-year-old’s civil rights attorneys...
foxwilmington.com
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
WECT
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
columbuscountynews.com
Robeson Gunmen Sought
A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off
A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
Robeson County school district gets $1M for bus radios, new keyed entry system to buildings
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and […]
Sheriff’s Office gives candy to special needs children
LUMBERTON — On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office distributed candy to special needs children as part of Speci
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
foxwilmington.com
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the fire...
