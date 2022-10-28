Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
Treasure Coast Man Arrested After Standoff With Deputies
The girlfriend of 23-year old Edgerrin Billie told police dispatchers that she and her 3-year old daughter escaped the home after the suspect threatened to kill them with a butcher knife.
wflx.com
Domestic violence suspect arrested in Indian River County
A domestic violence suspect is in custody in Indian River County after deputies said he threatened to kill his girlfriend and her daughter. Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Florida Ridge area early Sunday morning. According to IRCSO, Edgerrin Billie, 23,...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
wflx.com
Killer clown suspect to remain in jail amid further trial delays
A woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago will remain in jail, despite an effort by her attorneys to have her released on house arrest while awaiting trial. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer on Friday denied...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
wflx.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago. The crash occurred Monday, Oct. 4, just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West Woolbright. Police said the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on West Woolbright Road...
wflx.com
Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Fort Pierce Police Department hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event Monday. The annual event, which was held at the main police station, counted with more than 200 trick-or-treaters. "The event was a big success, and we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday," the department said in...
wflx.com
Have you seen Atine Coupet?
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman. Atine Coupet, 71, was last seen in West Palm Beach Monday, Oct. 31. Detectives said Coupet is suffering from early signs of dementia. Anyone who comes in contact with Atine Couplet is...
villages-news.com
Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages
A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages. Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief. He...
wflx.com
Law enforcement agencies offering trick-or-treating safety tips on Halloween
Law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are providing tips on Halloween to ensure trick-or-treaters are safe. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Boca Raton Police Department, and Town of Jupiter posted safety tips on their Facebook pages on Monday.
wflx.com
Arriana Cruz: Okeechobee High School student badly burned in house fire
An Okeechobee High School senior is out of the hospital and recovering from serious burns she suffered in a house fire. Her family’s home, her mother said, is now unlivable and they’re looking for a new place to live. They are living in a short-term rental in the...
Florida man accused of dragging dog behind pickup truck
A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog from behind his pickup truck.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 27
Charmine Latrice Calhoun, 30, Homestead; Status: Held on $50,000 bond; Charge(s): felony retail theft in concert with others. Jennifer Elizabeth Hadaway, 37, of the 600 block of Dempsey Avenue, Sebastian; Status: Released Friday on $5,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine. Shayana Shenay Richardson, 32, of Miami; Status: Held on $100,000...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WPBF News 25
'Debris everywhere': Couple displaced after car crashes into Lake Worth home
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth couple now has no place to live after a car crashed into their home in the middle of the night for an unknown reason. Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, says a car crashed into her parents' house after 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was seriously hurt.
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
wqcs.org
Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
wflx.com
Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
Comments / 0