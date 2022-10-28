ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Domestic violence suspect arrested in Indian River County

A domestic violence suspect is in custody in Indian River County after deputies said he threatened to kill his girlfriend and her daughter. Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Florida Ridge area early Sunday morning. According to IRCSO, Edgerrin Billie, 23,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event

The Fort Pierce Police Department hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event Monday. The annual event, which was held at the main police station, counted with more than 200 trick-or-treaters. "The event was a big success, and we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday," the department said in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Have you seen Atine Coupet?

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman. Atine Coupet, 71, was last seen in West Palm Beach Monday, Oct. 31. Detectives said Coupet is suffering from early signs of dementia. Anyone who comes in contact with Atine Couplet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 27

Charmine Latrice Calhoun, 30, Homestead; Status: Held on $50,000 bond; Charge(s): felony retail theft in concert with others. Jennifer Elizabeth Hadaway, 37, of the 600 block of Dempsey Avenue, Sebastian; Status: Released Friday on $5,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine. Shayana Shenay Richardson, 32, of Miami; Status: Held on $100,000...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
wqcs.org

Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Person injured in construction accident in Wellington

One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
WELLINGTON, FL

