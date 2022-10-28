Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Dallas Cowboys owner donates $500,000 to Abbott campaignAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
8 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Demi Lovato, Chris Rock, Food Festivals and More
From food festivals to concerts and comedy, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. American pop singer Demi Lovato is stopping at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving this Sunday night for her “Holy Fvck Tour.” Known for hits like “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” the former Disney star just released her 2022 album, Holy Fvck. Tickets are available here.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Taste Test: Will Dallasites Fall in Love with Dallas Sauce?
Last month, we reported on the existence of Dallas sauce, a beloved condiment in Belgium that purported to bring the bold taste of our city’s food to European fry shops and condiment shelves. But Dallas sauce had never actually been served in Dallas, Texas. Until now. Our public service...
Comos Somos: Perdidos Redefines What It Means To Be Lost
Perdidos is not as lost as it thinks. The Dallas rock band, whose name translates to “lost” in Spanish, has been in the punk scene since 2017, but its members have been around individually even longer. Its fans and even other musicians have referred to them as “legends.” They share stories about playing with either of the four members or, most commonly, say things like “you would love Perdidos” when the band is mentioned.
An Architect’s Review of the Mustang GT-H
[Editor’s note: Michael Friebele is a senior associate with Perkins Eastman. He used to live in Dallas and has previously written for D Magazine. After reading a FrontBurner post about the new Hertz-only Mustangs, he offered to review one during a business meeting in Dallas.]. About the same time...
AIA Dallas’ Annual Tour of Homes Is Back This Weekend, Fully In-Person
Architect Andrew Meckfessel’s favorite thing about the AIA Tour of Homes, which returns in-person this weekend, is chatting about design with all the visitors. “It’s exciting to talk about architecture to non-architects,” he says. The annual tour showcases the best of Dallas architecture as chosen by...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
Deep Ellum Tacos Brings Budget Homemade Mexican Food Late into the Night
Deep Ellum was getting an early start on the weekend last Thursday afternoon. The weather was amazing and many opted for patio tables to enjoy the day. The storied entertainment district is popular not only for live music and bars, but as an incubator for the Dallas culinary scene. In the early ‘90s, places like The Green Room infused punk rock into the local fine-dining scene. And while that trend continues, recently we spotted a small taco window on a side street with “Deep Ellum Tacos” spray painted on a parklet out front.
Shop for a Worthy Cause at Highland Park Village
The highly anticipated shopping fundraiser, Partners Card, kicked off on Friday, October 28th. Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination is proud to support The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas, through Partners Card. Every purchase of a $75 Partners Card covers the...
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
‘Building Relationships That Are Made To Last’ With Pastor Bryan Carter
Bryan Carter, author and Pastor of Concord Church in Dallas Texas just released his new book "Made to Last: 8 Principles to Build Long Lasting Relationships" and he stopped by the Get Up Church to give us some tips to help in our journey.
DFW weather: The next round of rain could bring severe storm chances
We're keeping an eye on a system that'll move through North Texas on Friday. There's a chance of some severe weather. Here's the latest.
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
UIL hits Duncanville basketball teams with big penalties over violations
The Duncanville basketball teams have been slammed with big penalties from the UIL executive commitee. The board voted on Monday to strip the Duncanville boys of the 6A State Title that they won this spring
Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff
Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 46
It’s basically been raining in Dallas since 8 a.m., the type of slow and steady downpour that soaks deep into our soil and helps to bust the drought. (By the way, North Texas is now in the weakest drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s great news.)
Six Dallas ISD schools receive grants to pursue STEAM projects
Students at six Dallas ISD schools will be able to enjoy classroom upgrades, including a high-quality STEAM education, thanks to the TEXAS YES Project. In a ceremony held at the Dallas ISD STEM Environmental Education Center on Monday morning, representatives from the awarded schools received over $50,000 in educational grants.
