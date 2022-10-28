Perdidos is not as lost as it thinks. The Dallas rock band, whose name translates to “lost” in Spanish, has been in the punk scene since 2017, but its members have been around individually even longer. Its fans and even other musicians have referred to them as “legends.” They share stories about playing with either of the four members or, most commonly, say things like “you would love Perdidos” when the band is mentioned.

