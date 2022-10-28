Following the ongoing debate around crypto regulation, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin joined the discussion in a series of Twitter posts over the weekend. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been the subject of much criticism over his views on DeFi regulation. Buterin decided to share his thoughts after stating that it “feels unfair to let other people get attacked by CT but never actually poke my own head out.

