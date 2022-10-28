Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Uptober: Bitcoin jumps 6% while DXY and gold post negative returns
After two consecutive red months, Bitcoin posted a 6% increase in October. The volatility that wiped out billions from the market devastated Bitcoin’s price in June and led to a shaky summer with little to no gains. However, the third quarter began in the green with Bitcoin breaking through...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Generational buying opportunity intact as Bitcoin retains 60-day MA
Last month, CryptoSlate reported that the price of Bitcoin fell below all five key medium to long-term moving averages for only the fifth time in its history. Previous instances of this occurring resulted in a strong rally for BTC, leading to some technical analysts calling these events “a generational buy opportunity.”
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase blames SEC’s XRP lawsuit for $15B loss to retail traders, Dogecoin investors sell $110M in DOGE
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 1 includes Coinbase arguing that SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple caused $15 billion in losses for retail traders, Hackers stealing about $760 million in 44 hacks in October, and top 50 Dogecoin holders selling off $110 million worth of DOGE in the last seven days.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik believes crypto still needs to mature; Research deems over 95% of tokens on Uniswap scams
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 31 includes Vitalik saying that crypto needs to mature before mainstream adoption, Hoskinson predicting that crypto adoption will surge as national currencies fail, a veteran investor predicting that the DOGE bear market is over, and Argo Blockchain on verge of shutting down operations after failing to secure $27 million in funding.
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: Have U.S. treasury yields and the DXY topped for this cycle? Big miss for big tech as Bitcoin holds steady at $20k
Big tech missed big – Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon failed to meet earnings expectations. Fixed income markets staged a further rally, with yields declining across all the curves of the G7 and U.S. DXY continues its reverse downwards to a low of 109, which gave risk on assets...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase argues SEC’s XRP lawsuit caused $15B in losses for retail traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple (XRP), arguing that the SEC’s lawsuit led to retail traders losing $15 billion. According to the exchange, the SEC action forced U.S.-based exchanges to delist XRP, causing retail customers significant losses as the coin’s market cap declined.
cryptoslate.com
Top 50 Dogecoin holders unloaded $110M worth of DOGE over the past week
The top 50 Dogecoin (DOGE) investors collectively hold 87.1 billion tokens worth roughly $12.35 billion at current prices, according to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain. These investors hold around 63.71% of the memecoin’s total circulating supply, accounting for around 66.5% of the token’s market cap. According to Lookonchain analysis,...
cryptoslate.com
Development bank of El Salvador refuses to disclose country’s Bitcoin acquisition records
The Development Bank of El Salvador, BANDESAL, has refused to disclose the government’s Bitcoin purchase and sale records for the second time, according to an Oct. 31 tweet by the country’s Anti-Corruption Legal Advisory Center (ALAC). Upon Congress’ approval, BANDESAL created a $150 million trust fund — FIDEBITCOIN...
cryptoslate.com
One year on from Crypto.com’s Matt Damon commercial, CRO outperformed Bitcoin
The infamous Matt Damon, Fortune Favors the Brave advert for Crypto.com reached its first birthday this week. A Reddit user, u/gnarley_quinn, compiled a list of the significant Crypto.com advertising campaigns since the Matt Damon commercial launched in October 2021 and aligned it with the price of the native CRO token.
cryptoslate.com
Peter Brandt believes DOGE bear market is over but bulls yet to gain control
Peter Brandt, a veteran future and FX trader, said on Oct. 30 that the Dogecoin (DOGE) spike signals the end of the bear market for the memecoin. However, following up on his previous tweet, the veteran investor warned traders against assuming the end of a bear market automatically signals the beginning of a bull market.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin miner Argo in trouble after failed strategic investment leaves it cashless
Argo Blockchain, one of the largest public Bitcoin mining companies on the market, is facing a cash shortage that could force it to shut down in the near future. According to an October 31 press release, the company failed to secure a $27 million strategic investment that was supposed to improve its liquidity position. The company agreed to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor, which equates to around 15% of the business.
cryptoslate.com
Binance sees massive 120K Bitcoin purchased between Oct. 28 – Oct. 30
Exchange giant Binance marketplace saw 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) purchased and moved off the exchange between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, according to Glassnode data. The amount equates to roughly $2.5 billion, which is the largest Bitcoin purchase of the year from Binance. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin purchases and...
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterin believes crypto still ‘needs time to mature’ before mainstream adoption
Following the ongoing debate around crypto regulation, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin joined the discussion in a series of Twitter posts over the weekend. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been the subject of much criticism over his views on DeFi regulation. Buterin decided to share his thoughts after stating that it “feels unfair to let other people get attacked by CT but never actually poke my own head out.
cryptoslate.com
Hong Kong issues policy statement on crypto
The Hong Kong government issued a crypto policy statement that clarified its plans to develop “a vibrant sector and ecosystem” for the nascent industry on October 31. The policy statement marks a key change for the government, which had recently revealed intentions to allow retail traders to invest directly in crypto.
cryptoslate.com
CoinFLEX Announces Major Reform to Its Business Model
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seychelles, Seychelles, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — Cryptocurrency futures exchange CoinFLEX is restructuring to issue the majority of its shares to...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Miami, Florida, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire — Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily...
cryptoslate.com
DBS launches programmable money live pilot for Singapore government vouchers
Singaporean multinational banking firm, DBS, has partnered with Open Government Product (OGP) to unveil the pilot of purpose-bound money-based vouchers. In its Monday press release, the banking leader said issuing those vouchers would be done on a blockchain using tokenized Singapore dollars. As per reports, this will help enhance live transactions with numerous merchants.
cryptoslate.com
Osmosis making enhancements to order book specific layer one network, Sei
Cosmos DeFi protocol Osmosis announced enhancements to its first order-book-specific layer 1 blockchain, Sei Network, to optimize on-chain order-book activity and trading via a Twitter thread published Oct. 31. Osmosis is a DEX protocol that leverages smart contracts to price crypto assets in liquidity pools and exact trades between users.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Public Bitcoin miners show we can expect a second capitulation
Determining the market bottom requires a lot of guesswork. Bitcoin’s recent volatility has resulted from various factors ranging from geopolitical uncertainty and local regulation to internal implosions of the crypto market. Miners have historically been one of the most reliable omens of Bitcoin’s performance. Bitcoin miners make up...
cryptoslate.com
MasterBlox and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Web3
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Oeiras, Portugal, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — MasterBlox foundation and Chainlink Labs are partnering up to support the next generation of...
Comments / 0