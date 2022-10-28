Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Bleacher Report
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers
Fantasy football managers will have their work cut out for them in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Six different teams are on bye, and they collectively feature some of the heaviest hitters in the fantasy realm. Between the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries
Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries,...
Bleacher Report
Damiere Byrd, Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire, Trades After Cooper Kupp Injury
The Los Angeles Rams and fantasy football players alike were surely holding their breath Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury. Fortunately for both, it seems like the game-changing playmaker avoided something serious. Kupp told reporters he thinks he ended up "dodging a bullet" on the...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Are Just Getting Started Tormenting Opposing NFL Defenses
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has never been shy about making splash moves. Last year, Lynch mortgaged the franchise's future to trade up in the 2021 draft and select quarterback Trey Lance. Lynch struck again recently, sending a package of picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Bleacher Report
Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension
The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the...
Bleacher Report
George Pickens, Diontae Johnson's Updated Steelers Fantasy Value After Claypool Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers alleviated their long jam at wide receiver by trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears Tuesday for a 2023 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. Claypool's departure might be good news for fantasy managers with George Pickens or Diontae Johnson on their roster...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Rondale Moore And Other Top Free-Agent Pickups
The midpoint of the 2022 NFL season is approaching, meaning the fantasy football campaign is quickly barreling toward a close. With only a handful of games left before the playoffs begin, it is crucial for managers to keep their rosters in tip-top shape. Because injuries are taking their toll and...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
Comments / 0