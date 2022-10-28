ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

Fantasy football managers will have their work cut out for them in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Six different teams are on bye, and they collectively feature some of the heaviest hitters in the fantasy realm. Between the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns,...
Bleacher Report

Damiere Byrd, Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire, Trades After Cooper Kupp Injury

The Los Angeles Rams and fantasy football players alike were surely holding their breath Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury. Fortunately for both, it seems like the game-changing playmaker avoided something serious. Kupp told reporters he thinks he ended up "dodging a bullet" on the...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Rondale Moore And Other Top Free-Agent Pickups

The midpoint of the 2022 NFL season is approaching, meaning the fantasy football campaign is quickly barreling toward a close. With only a handful of games left before the playoffs begin, it is crucial for managers to keep their rosters in tip-top shape. Because injuries are taking their toll and...
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

