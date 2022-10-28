"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." — Abraham Lincoln. For a democracy to thrive, everyone must agree to disagree, accept the results of the election, and then move on after a peaceful transfer of power. That’s how democracy, however flawed, works. Now we have a sinister evolution of creatures called election deniers, even though Christopher Krebs, head of cybersecurity for then-President Donald Trump, declared the 2020 election secure and fair. With the exception of Donald Trump, the Republicans actually did well.

8 HOURS AGO