Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Apocalyptic politics
"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." — Abraham Lincoln. For a democracy to thrive, everyone must agree to disagree, accept the results of the election, and then move on after a peaceful transfer of power. That’s how democracy, however flawed, works. Now we have a sinister evolution of creatures called election deniers, even though Christopher Krebs, head of cybersecurity for then-President Donald Trump, declared the 2020 election secure and fair. With the exception of Donald Trump, the Republicans actually did well.
JD Vance calls Big Tech 'the biggest threat to American democracy today'
GOP hopeful JD Vance slammed Big Tech censorship as the "biggest threat to American democracy" at the Fox News town hall just one week before the 2022 midterms.
Idaho State Journal
Thoughts to ponder
I’ve heard it said that there is so much hatred around. Maybe this is true, if so we need to be counteractive by doing acts of kindness. If l humankind would perform one act of kindness each day, I wondering if the world would be in a better place. What do you think?
Idaho State Journal
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk's tweet,...
Comments / 0