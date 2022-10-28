November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.

