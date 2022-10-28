ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today

November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

AgriLife Hosts Forage Seminar on Nov. 15

October 31, 2022 (Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Forage Seminar on November 15, 2022. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm. Topics will include: The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and Pest Control for Warm Season Annual Forages presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Extension Forage Specialist. There will also be a Herbicide Update presented by Patrick Sutton, Corteva Sales Representative.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)

October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Calvert Announces Candidacy for Center ISD Board

We moved to Center in 1993 and started to work with Portacool. Having been an Adjunct Professor of Aeronautics at Embry Riddle University, and taught Advance Computer Programming and Microprocessor Design at Eastfield College I have unique knowledge and experience in the educational field. Coupled with my background as a corporate executive with 3 college degrees I understand the necessity of creative thinking and analytical skills in managing the path of the Center Independent School District.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

October 31, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On October 24, 2022, Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper began working the report of a 2000 Ford pickup that was stolen from Carroll Street in Joaquin. Lieutenant Hooper learned that the alleged suspect of the truck had been arrested in Cherokee County on October 26.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Michael W. Kindred

Services are pending at this time and will be updated when they become available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board

October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler

On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Diesel spill shuts down portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Feeder road on Loop 287 is shut down due to a diesel spill in Lufkin. An 18-wheeler around 4:30 p.m. had a busted fuel line on the southbound of Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road. City of Lufkin's spokesperson, Jessica Pebsworth...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Center's Football Games Moved Up a Day for Weather; Early Release Thursday

November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.
BROWNSBORO, TX
East Texas News

Ballot concerns arise but are soon fixed

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A mapping oversight caused some confusion at the polls this week that could have affected both the Chester ISD school board election and the Corrigan-Camden ISD bond issue election had it not been discovered and rectified.
POLK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board

October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
CENTER, TX
East Texas News

Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
HUNTSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy