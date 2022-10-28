Read full article on original website
Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today
November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
AgriLife Hosts Forage Seminar on Nov. 15
October 31, 2022 (Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Forage Seminar on November 15, 2022. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm. Topics will include: The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and Pest Control for Warm Season Annual Forages presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Extension Forage Specialist. There will also be a Herbicide Update presented by Patrick Sutton, Corteva Sales Representative.
Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)
October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
Calvert Announces Candidacy for Center ISD Board
We moved to Center in 1993 and started to work with Portacool. Having been an Adjunct Professor of Aeronautics at Embry Riddle University, and taught Advance Computer Programming and Microprocessor Design at Eastfield College I have unique knowledge and experience in the educational field. Coupled with my background as a corporate executive with 3 college degrees I understand the necessity of creative thinking and analytical skills in managing the path of the Center Independent School District.
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
October 31, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On October 24, 2022, Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper began working the report of a 2000 Ford pickup that was stolen from Carroll Street in Joaquin. Lieutenant Hooper learned that the alleged suspect of the truck had been arrested in Cherokee County on October 26.
Michael W. Kindred
Services are pending at this time and will be updated when they become available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.
Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
Shelbyville Dragon Band Advances to State Finals
November 1, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon band advanced to the State UIL Marching Finals. Our band marches at 6:45pm tonight.
SH 19 closed in Crockett after traffic crash, helicopter on scene
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation said on Monday afternoon State Highway 19 south is closed off in Crockett as of 5 p.m. due to a traffic accident. A helicopter is also on the scene assisting, according to TxDOT. Officials said the accident is four miles from SL 304 in Crockett and that […]
Diesel spill shuts down portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Feeder road on Loop 287 is shut down due to a diesel spill in Lufkin. An 18-wheeler around 4:30 p.m. had a busted fuel line on the southbound of Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road. City of Lufkin's spokesperson, Jessica Pebsworth...
Center's Football Games Moved Up a Day for Weather; Early Release Thursday
November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.
Ballot concerns arise but are soon fixed
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A mapping oversight caused some confusion at the polls this week that could have affected both the Chester ISD school board election and the Corrigan-Camden ISD bond issue election had it not been discovered and rectified.
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
Merica Beverage in Lufkin Hosting Grand Opening Party on Saturday
Saturday, October 29, Merica Beverage Company will be hosting the grand opening party of their newest location at 4001 South Medford Drive, next to Cheddars in Lufkin. The celebration gets underway at 4 pm along with a live remote broadcast with KICKS 105 and Sean Ericson. A quick glance at...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
