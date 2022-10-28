Read full article on original website
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Golden Delicious’ explores an Asian-Canadian teen’s coming out
“Golden Delicious” has a lot of the standard ingredients in a coming-out tale: attraction, then confusion, then hiding and then accepting. But it has a few differences that are notable. One of the two gay teenage guys is a basketball star who is out and proud, while the other is in a relationship with a girl.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Evan Peters Wants To Be In A Rom-Com Following Role As Jeffrey Dahmer
He reportedly wants to play someone 'normal.'
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Martin Sheen Got ‘Dangerously Drunk’ Filming ‘Apocalypse Now’ Scene on His Birthday
Martin Sheen dealt with his issues with alcohol later in life. He recounted how he got drunk before filming a scene in 'Apocalypse Now.'
Friday the 13th Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock From Hannibal EP
Here’s some spooky news for your Halloween: Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to a Friday the 13th prequel, the streamer announced on Monday. Plot details are scant at this point, but the series, titled Crystal Lake, is billed as an “expanded prequel” to the long-running horror film franchise with hockey mask-wearing killer Jason Voorhees at its center. Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller will write and executive-produce the prequel, also serving as showrunner. “Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” NBCUniversal Television and...
James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon. Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023. The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a...
IFC Midnight, Shudder Buy Supernatural Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Midnight and Shudder are acquiring North American rights to “Consecration,” a supernatural thriller from AGC Studios. The film boasts a cast that includes Jena Malone of “The Hunger Games” franchise, Danny Huston from “Wonder Woman” and “Children of Men,” and Janet Suzman, a stage and screen doyenne who received an Oscar nomination for her work in “Nicolas and Alexandra.” Christopher Smith (“Detour”) directs from the script he wrote with Laurie Cook (“The Banishing”). IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters in 2023 with Shudder subsequently taking the first streaming window exclusively. Both companies share a parent company in AMC...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B
Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis (King Richard) is set to star in The Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross. The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Oscar Voters Even Consider Voting for Will Smith for 'Emancipation'? "We Have to Allow People to Grow," "No...
Emilia Clarke To Star As Constance Lloyd, Oscar Wilde’s Wife, In New Film From Sophie Hyde — AFM
Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd. We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
‘The Good Nurse’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the True Crime Thriller
Book adaptations keep coming to the big screen, and while The Good Nurse is no exception, it goes beyond a tale written out of ink and paper. This crime thriller unfolds the true story of serial killer Charles Cullen and his horrific modus operandi, as well as the detectives and nurse who helped catch him. Based on the publication of the same name by journalist Charles Graeber, who investigated the case for six years and was himself the only reporter who got to interview Cullen in prison, the film is expected to show the rawest side of these events.
