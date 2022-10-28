Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law
The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper
Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board
The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates
While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Purchase of Development Right program protects land in Routt County, provides safe haven for wildlife
I am writing today to urge Routt County voters to vote yes on 1A and support the reauthorization of the Purchase of Development Rights program. Approved by voters in 1996 and again in 2005, the PDR program has been pivotal in protecting nearly 60,000 acres of agricultural lands and open spaces.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: 2A is a justified solution to our housing crisis
Every week, I teach mental health groups to 70 or more locals. Every week, I see more clients struggling with one of the most basic survival needs: shelter. On the cusp of winter, I have two clients who currently live in their vehicles. Twenty will lose housing before winter, and over half are spending 50% of their income on housing. Clients are staying in toxic relationships because they can’t afford to leave. Lifelong locals are moving away from support networks because they have nowhere left to live.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Barry C. Nelson
Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Health care industry promotes learning on the job to grow staff
After two months on the job in the Patient Care Assistant program at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 22-year-old Dajia Lewis is thinking about the possibility of attending nursing school. The Moffat County High School graduate said she loves learning but has never been great at formal academic testing. That...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Reward political candidates who put community first
I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.
