ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law

The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper

Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board

The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates

While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: 2A is a justified solution to our housing crisis

Every week, I teach mental health groups to 70 or more locals. Every week, I see more clients struggling with one of the most basic survival needs: shelter. On the cusp of winter, I have two clients who currently live in their vehicles. Twenty will lose housing before winter, and over half are spending 50% of their income on housing. Clients are staying in toxic relationships because they can’t afford to leave. Lifelong locals are moving away from support networks because they have nowhere left to live.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury

On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Barry C. Nelson

Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Health care industry promotes learning on the job to grow staff

After two months on the job in the Patient Care Assistant program at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 22-year-old Dajia Lewis is thinking about the possibility of attending nursing school. The Moffat County High School graduate said she loves learning but has never been great at formal academic testing. That...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Reward political candidates who put community first

I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy