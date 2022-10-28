PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?The 2022 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman." There will also be some new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Friday, November 11, 2022The Greatest #AtHome Videos8 p.m.*****Thursday, November 24, 2022The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS9 a.m.*****Friday, November 25,...

