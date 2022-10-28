Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
ETOnline.com
Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November. Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a...
Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November 2022
"The Color Purple" and "Survivor" are among the titles departing the streaming platform in the coming month.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s...
AOL Corp
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Jules Bass, who brought ''Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'' to TV, dies at 87
What kind of Christmas would it be without the resourceful Rudolph or Hermey the aspiring dentist, without friendly Frosty or the dastardly Heat and Snow Misers?. Jules Bass brought them all to vivid, animated life on TV. And with his producing and directing partner Arthur Rankin Jr., he didn't just contribute indelible classics to the canon of Christmas specials -- he helped popularize the genre.
The Daily South
TNT And TBS Are Giving The Gift Of 24 Hour Marathons Of Two Of Our Favorite Christmas Movies This November
While the calendar still firmly says it is fall, if you've taken a trip to Target or Home Depot recently, it's clear the holidays are coming soon. If you've managed to avoid seeing Christmas lights, winter wreaths, and inflatable Santa Claus lawn ornaments so far, don't worry: soon you'll just have to turn on your TV to get in the spirit of the season.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
AdWeek
Disney+ Is Giving Fans More Encanto With Concert Event
The Madrigal family is back with the holiday-themed Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl, airing on Disney+ on Dec. 28. The all-new special will have the Hollywood Bowl transformed into the magical Casita from the 2021 award-winning animated film for a spectacular concert event. The original cast will be in attendance, including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda.
Classics Rudolph and Frosty are back! See the 2022 CBS holiday specials schedule
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?The 2022 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman." There will also be some new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Friday, November 11, 2022The Greatest #AtHome Videos8 p.m.*****Thursday, November 24, 2022The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS9 a.m.*****Friday, November 25,...
A video of an elephant playing a drum.
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebiede. Elephants are the largest land mammals on Earth. they're huge! They are intelligent too. I like elephants. I have always thought of them as beautiful creatures. Well, they are one of my favorite animals because I like them. When I was small, I used to go to the zoo with my father, and the zoo elephant was friendly.
Comments / 0