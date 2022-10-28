ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack: Court hears DePape was on ‘suicide mission’ as Megyn Kelly raises conspiracies

David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.In court documents, prosecutors described Mr DePape as embarking on a “suicide mission” targeting the Pelosis, as well as other state and federal officials. The 42-year-old could face as many as 50 years in prison if found guilty on state and federal charges. Police body camera footage of the attack could be shown during the trial, police told The Independent.Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheConversationAU

A struggle between normality and madness: why Volodymyr Zelensky's speeches have captured the world's attention

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has captured the world’s attention with powerful speeches broadcast from a besieged Kyiv. His words have galvanised global support for Ukraine’s struggle. Now, a selection of 16 wartime speeches, chosen by Zelensky himself, will be published in a new volume: A Message From Ukraine. All proceeds from book sales will go to United24, an initiative established by him to raise funds for Ukraine. The sheer volume of speeches delivered since February by Zelensky – a former TV comedian and actor with a degree in law – is almost overwhelming,...
Newsweek

Russia Has Placed AS-24 Killjoy Missile and Jets in Belarus, U.K. Believes

Moscow is trying to portray Minsk as being "increasingly complicit" in the war in Ukraine, by parking fighter jets and a nuclear-capable missile at a Belarusian airfield, British defense officials have said. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's grip on power is dependent on Vladimir Putin and the role Minsk might play...

