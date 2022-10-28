Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
Paul Pelosi attack: Court hears DePape was on ‘suicide mission’ as Megyn Kelly raises conspiracies
David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.In court documents, prosecutors described Mr DePape as embarking on a “suicide mission” targeting the Pelosis, as well as other state and federal officials. The 42-year-old could face as many as 50 years in prison if found guilty on state and federal charges. Police body camera footage of the attack could be shown during the trial, police told The Independent.Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called...
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
At first, the White House said inflation would be a temporary issue. But it quickly became the top economic priority — and major source of midterm political pain — for President Biden.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
A struggle between normality and madness: why Volodymyr Zelensky's speeches have captured the world's attention
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has captured the world’s attention with powerful speeches broadcast from a besieged Kyiv. His words have galvanised global support for Ukraine’s struggle. Now, a selection of 16 wartime speeches, chosen by Zelensky himself, will be published in a new volume: A Message From Ukraine. All proceeds from book sales will go to United24, an initiative established by him to raise funds for Ukraine. The sheer volume of speeches delivered since February by Zelensky – a former TV comedian and actor with a degree in law – is almost overwhelming,...
JD Vance calls Big Tech 'the biggest threat to American democracy today'
GOP hopeful JD Vance slammed Big Tech censorship as the "biggest threat to American democracy" at the Fox News town hall just one week before the 2022 midterms.
Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’
CNN — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
The Biden administration wants oil companies to take their super-sized profits and invest them, presidential advisor says
Biden wants oil giants to invest their huge profits in US energy production, his advisor said. "Clearly we need to bring the prices down so consumers can afford it," Amos Hochstein told CNBC. Oil prices have been rising again after OPEC+ cut production, hurting US consumers at the pump. The...
South Korea: N. Korea fires missile toward sea after threat
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward sea Wednesday, but gave no further details like how far it flew. The launch came hours after North Korea issued a veiled...
Russia Has Placed AS-24 Killjoy Missile and Jets in Belarus, U.K. Believes
Moscow is trying to portray Minsk as being "increasingly complicit" in the war in Ukraine, by parking fighter jets and a nuclear-capable missile at a Belarusian airfield, British defense officials have said. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's grip on power is dependent on Vladimir Putin and the role Minsk might play...
Biden accuses oil companies of 'war profiteering' as he warns of excess profit penalties
President Biden suggests oil and gas companies should face higher taxes on their excess profits if they don't boost domestic production to help ease prices at the pump.
