ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1f3G_0iqV6pt000

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, administrators announced this week.

Superintendent Ken Weaver says the district ordered two Evolv detection systems on Thursday as a "needed layer of safety and hopefully bring additional peace of mind for our OMS students, parents and staff." One will be located at the school's main entrance and the other will be located at the gymnasium entrance.

Weaver says the systems are in response to local and nationwide safety threats.

"This past 11 months have been difficult for us all as we heal and navigate our new reality and all that accompanies it," Weaver said. "Providing a safe and secure environment for our students is vital in their ability to learn and grow. Our hope is this added layer of protection will help aid in that safety for our students, staff, and parents."

The systems will be on a four-year lease contract. Weaver says the district will reallocate grant funding to cover the monthly expense.

Officials say the systems are expected to arrive within the next weeks. Armed security guards will be manning the systems daily along with assistance from the school administration.

The district plans to give a presentation and demonstration of the systems for students' families.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Operation Safe Neighborhoods results in 202 arrests, taking 186 guns off the street

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Since the statewide effort to reduce gun violence began, law enforcement officials conducted 1,444 check-ins with felony offenders which lead to 186 illegal guns taken off the street before they could be used in commission of a crime. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided this update on Operation Safe Neighborhoods:"Together, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, sent local governments more resources than they have received in decades to hire and support law enforcement officers, and doubled secondary road patrols. Let's keep working with law enforcement and bipartisan state and local officials to make record investments...
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sixty-five years ago, the Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957.Construction on the 5-mile bridge began on May 7, 1954, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. It is the fifth largest suspension bridge in the world.READ: Jack Thompson helped build the Mackinac Bridge; now he has a piece of itIn 1951, the authority submitted a report stating that the bridge could be built with the support of revenue bonds for $86 million. However, the legislation to finance it halted until 1952.Within a year, the authority attempted to sell the bonds but was unsuccessful...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
ALGONAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013. Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Judge considers experts in Oxford HS shooter parents case

PONTIAC (CBS DETROIT) – Friday marked the first court appearance for Jennifer and James Crumbley since their son Ethan pleaded guilty to two dozen charges for carrying out the Oxford High School shooting.They didn't say much during the hearing other than telling Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews they understood what it meant to have joint representation.At the heart of the hearing was whether the jury should consider testimony from mass shooting experts who say the crime is preventable and that the individuals behind it do deliberate planning and don't simply snap.  "So mass shootings are what is called a performance crime....
VIRGINIA STATE
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan hospitals feeling the heat as RSV impacts ICU bed availability

Medical professionals throughout Metro Detroit are feeling the heat as there are zero pediatric ICU beds available. With RSV on the rise, and patients being treated for COVID-19, these viruses are impacting every hospital around. Currently, at Beaumont Children’s Hospital, there are 17 children in the emergency room waiting for...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Club 93.7

This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy