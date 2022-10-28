ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

New Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. boss starts Nov. 8

Interim Alaska revenue commissioner Deven Mitchell sits for an interview with the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of directors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - Deven Mitchell will start work as the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. on Nov. 8, a...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Ordinance to assist nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An ordinance that would have financially benefited nonprofits in Wasilla was tabled during the last regular city council meeting on Oct. 24. Ordinance Serial No. 22-33 would have amended the Fiscal Year 2023 budget by appropriating $400,000 of city funds to support the Community Grant Program that was adopted Sep. 26.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Blustery winds for Halloween 2022

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
ARIZONA STATE
Delta Discovery

Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
Mother Jones

How One Group Is Tackling Voter Intimidation In Arizona

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mari Alvarado, a retired public school teacher, has served as an election poll worker in Arizona’s Maricopa County for more than a decade, but she’s never experienced anything like she has in the last two years.
ARIZONA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy