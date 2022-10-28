Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ktoo.org
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 and $14,000 per year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
kinyradio.com
New Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. boss starts Nov. 8
Interim Alaska revenue commissioner Deven Mitchell sits for an interview with the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of directors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - Deven Mitchell will start work as the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. on Nov. 8, a...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ordinance to assist nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An ordinance that would have financially benefited nonprofits in Wasilla was tabled during the last regular city council meeting on Oct. 24. Ordinance Serial No. 22-33 would have amended the Fiscal Year 2023 budget by appropriating $400,000 of city funds to support the Community Grant Program that was adopted Sep. 26.
alaskasnewssource.com
Blustery winds for Halloween 2022
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Port of Alaska is benefiting from federal infrastructure funds with a recently announced award of $68.7 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson praised the work of Alaska’s congressional delegation for securing the funding and said it comes...
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska commission that investigates discrimination has been sued for alleged discrimination
The former executive director of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights, which investigates complaints of discrimination, says she herself was fired after less than a month on the job as the result of discrimination. That’s according to Marilyn Stewart’s lawsuit against the commission, filed Thursday. Stewart alleges that —...
azmarijuana.com
Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana
In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation’s report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year. In the 2022 NAEP...
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
How One Group Is Tackling Voter Intimidation In Arizona
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mari Alvarado, a retired public school teacher, has served as an election poll worker in Arizona’s Maricopa County for more than a decade, but she’s never experienced anything like she has in the last two years.
Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
alaskasnewssource.com
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
