ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

'No justice at all': Texas district attorney candidate slams progressive prosecutors

AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — Amid surging concern about crime nationwide, many district attorney races, once considered down-ballot afterthoughts, have become hotly contested, high-interest political dogfights. Recently, much of the disagreement between candidates revolves around so-called "progressive" prosecution policies, which are often praised by Democratic lawmakers as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks

LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy