Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers
The Miami Dolphins have acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move came shortly after Miami sent Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade. These moves shake up the Dolphins backfield, as...
Clayton News Daily
An NFL Scout Breaks Down Kentucky QB Will Levis
Inside the Christian McCaffrey Trade | Three Deep: The Broncos Can Finally Exhale | Ten Takeaways: Quiet Deadline Coming?. The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.
Clayton News Daily
Packers-Lions Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
When the Lions host the Packers in Week 9, both clubs will be seeking to end long losing streaks. Green Bay started the season 3-1 but has lost four consecutive games. Despite losing, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football to the Bills, the Packers snapped a four-game losing skid against the spread (ATS) by covering as 11-point road underdogs.
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Trade Impact: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions
In one of the first big fantasy dominoes to fall ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
Clayton News Daily
Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8. New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Trades DB Dean Marlowe to Bills for Draft Pick
After sending former All-Pro receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and acquiring cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons' busy day of trades has continued. The Falcons have traded veteran safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.
Clayton News Daily
Vikings-Commanders Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The NFC North-leading Vikings have won five consecutive games and in Week 9 head to Washington to take on Taylor Heinicke and the suddenly surging Commanders. Washington’s fifth-year back-up quarterback has accounted for four total touchdowns in his two starts and has led the club to back-to-back wins over the Packers and Colts. Washington has won three straight games.
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Tua Tagovailoa leads one of the NFL’s best passing attacks into Chicago to take on Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 9. Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (961), is closely followed by teammate Jaylen Waddle (727), who ranks fourth. Miami snapped a two-game road losing streak in Week 8 by beating the Lions, 31-26, and will look to build off that effort against a Bears squad that has lost four of its last five games.
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers
The NFC North continues to pace the trade deadline as the Chicago Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick. Chase Claypool will likely continue to be used in a hybrid role in this run-first offense in Chicago. Chicago is tied with the Titans for the fewest pass attempts this season (160), but Claypool should firmly be the No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney in this offense, with the possibility of becoming the WR1. That should be an upgrade from his role in Pittsburgh, where he competed with Diontae Johnson and talented rookie George Pickens. Claypool should also boost Justin Fields, who looks more frisky every week, most recently earning a 120 passer rating and completing 73% of his passes on Sunday vs. a tough Dallas defense.
Clayton News Daily
Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons
It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is...
Clayton News Daily
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Clayton News Daily
Kawhi Leonard ‘Frustrated’ With Latest Injury Setback
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the road trip to Texas when his team faces the Rockets and Spurs as he continues to deal with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. This would push him to six straight games missed and his coach says the star wing is not happy.
SEC Shorts: Teaching Auburn How to Find a Coach
The crew has fun trying to get the Tigers from making same mistake twice
Clayton News Daily
Kirby Smart Shares Less Than Ideal News About Nolan Smith Injury
The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida...
