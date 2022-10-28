The NFC North continues to pace the trade deadline as the Chicago Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick. Chase Claypool will likely continue to be used in a hybrid role in this run-first offense in Chicago. Chicago is tied with the Titans for the fewest pass attempts this season (160), but Claypool should firmly be the No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney in this offense, with the possibility of becoming the WR1. That should be an upgrade from his role in Pittsburgh, where he competed with Diontae Johnson and talented rookie George Pickens. Claypool should also boost Justin Fields, who looks more frisky every week, most recently earning a 120 passer rating and completing 73% of his passes on Sunday vs. a tough Dallas defense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO