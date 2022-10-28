ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Two adult, two child burials revealed during excavation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The Donut Hole vandalized twice in one month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A business on Brookside has been vandalized for the second time in a month. The Donut Hole was vandalized on Oct. 15 after holding a drag show event at its business. After community members helped to fix up the shop and donate money to a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Hillcrest NICU team helps babies celebrate first Halloween

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team went above the call of duty to make sure the babies and their families have fun this Halloween. The NICU staff planned a Halloween photo shoot for the babies, which Communications Manager Jeromee Scot says starts...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, hundreds of Tulsa Public School students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at The University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Alert 360 shows first responders love at Hometown Heroes event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa security company showed first responders some love Saturday. It held a celebration for hometown heroes, which also included veterans, hospital workers, and teachers. The company brought in food trucks, set up some games and showed off some of its security products. "You know...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
TULSA, OK

