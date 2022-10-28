Read full article on original website
KTUL
Two adult, two child burials revealed during excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
KTUL
Oklahoma City and Stillwater police looking for missing teens possibly headed to Houston
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City and Stillwater police are looking for two missing teen girls. Police say early yesterday morning, 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran left her grandma's house in Stillwater to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Investigators believe the two are headed to Houston.
KTUL
Humane Society of Tulsa asking for donations after two animal cruelty rescues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for donations after rescuing 46 animals from two separate cases of animal cruelty and neglect in Green Country. On Wednesday, HST was contacted by the Sapulpa Animal Control after responding to a call where a dog had been shot in the head.
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
KTUL
Broken Arrow company shows BAPD,BAFD appreciation after tragic house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow Company is letting first responders know they aren't alone in light of this past week's tragedy. Police say detectives are investigating a family of eight's deaths as a murder-suicide. The company, SignGypsies Broken Arrow, put up signs outside police and fire stations...
KTUL
The Donut Hole vandalized twice in one month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A business on Brookside has been vandalized for the second time in a month. The Donut Hole was vandalized on Oct. 15 after holding a drag show event at its business. After community members helped to fix up the shop and donate money to a...
KTUL
12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
KTUL
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
KTUL
Hillcrest NICU team helps babies celebrate first Halloween
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team went above the call of duty to make sure the babies and their families have fun this Halloween. The NICU staff planned a Halloween photo shoot for the babies, which Communications Manager Jeromee Scot says starts...
KTUL
Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, hundreds of Tulsa Public School students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at The University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
KTUL
Alert 360 shows first responders love at Hometown Heroes event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa security company showed first responders some love Saturday. It held a celebration for hometown heroes, which also included veterans, hospital workers, and teachers. The company brought in food trucks, set up some games and showed off some of its security products. "You know...
KTUL
Documents show Broken Arrow family killed in murder-suicide had thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More is being revealed about the family at the center of a murder suicide in Broken Arrow. Six children and two adults were found dead in their burned home last week, and police suspect the involvement of family's parents, Brian and Brittney Nelson. Police say...
KTUL
Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa closed Tuesday due to water leak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa has canceled classes today due to a water leak in town. The City of Catoosa says it is currently working to repair the leak on Cherokee Street near the intersection of Cherokee and Denbo Street. The school will...
KTUL
Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
KTUL
Life Church locations across Tulsa host family-friendly Neighborhood Fall Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Life Church is set to host its Neighborhood Fall Fest today, Oct. 30. This is a family-friendly event with food, activities, fall-themed photo opportunities, and more. All Life Church locations in the Tulsa area will host festivities, however, some started yesterday. “We love being a...
KTUL
AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
KTUL
Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
