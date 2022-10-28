Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
blockworks.co
What the New Twitter Verification Process Means for Web3
Twitter’s new verification will likely affect those with NFT PFPs. Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has been busy. His first order of business: firing several top executives, plus axing Twitter’s entire board. Musk’s next step, he tweeted, is “revamping” the verification process that powers the social media...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
blockworks.co
14 Years Since the White Paper: Can Bitcoin Keep Growing?
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper, first published in 2008, outlined the design philosophy of the flagship cryptocurrency. Fourteen years to the day after Satoshi Nakamoto published the famous Bitcoin white paper, the first cryptocurrency’s once-meteoric growth is showing signs of slowing. In June 2011, Bitcoin reached 25,000 unique...
blockworks.co
Rethinking Interoperability After String of Crypto Hacks
Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking month of crypto hacks and bridge exploits. The crypto bridge was once heralded as the future of blockchain interoperability. Industry leaders branded these products as a means to leverage the community of one chain with the performance of another.
Comments / 0