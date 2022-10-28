ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up confirmed with Mike Tindall, Sue Cleaver and Boy George

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our televisions this weekend, which means a brand new cast of celebrities will take on gruelling bushtucker trials. This year the show will return to the it's iconic Australian location in the jungle after the reality programme spent the past two years being filmed in Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.
rsvplive.ie

DirtBirds star Sinead Culbert shares her favourite family memories

Comedy duo The DirtBirds — made up of Sinead Culbert and Sue Collins — bring their hilarious show #NOFILTERS to the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on January 10, 11 and 12, 2023 following sell-out shows last April. Born online, the duo also just launched their new podcast and...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
rsvplive.ie

Paul Costelloe reveals the biggest mistakes women make when it comes to fashion

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe has shared the biggest mistakes he sees women making when it comes to fashion. The Dublin native said fashion has changed so much since he started his career that it's almost a case of "anything goes", but it's still possible to get it wrong - for example, by wearing something that's too daring and doesn't suit you.
rsvplive.ie

Amy Huberman takes aim at Brian O’Driscoll with hilarious Halloween jibe

Amy Huberman has taken aim at her husband Brian O’Driscoll with a hilarious Halloween jibe. After the former rugby player accidentally returned home with the wrong dog from the groomers, the mix-up has followed him. Now that it’s that festive time of year, she took the opportunity to poke...
rsvplive.ie

Dave Fanning has no plans to retire as he hits out at RTE policy

RTE radio presenter Dave Fanning has said he "couldn't be healthier" and has no plans to retire any time soon. The 66-year-old, who has been on contract with the national broadcaster for over 40 years, hit out at his employer's “ridiculous” policy of retiring staff at 65. “Am...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Adam Weafer lands exciting new panto role after being killed off soap

Fair City star Adam Weafer has landed an exciting new role in panto following his departure from the soap earlier this month. The actor exited Carrigstown after two years as his character, resident villain Cian Howley, was brutally murdered on the development site. He now turns attention to panto, as...
rsvplive.ie

Young Chef of the Year Calum Falls says baking with his mum sparked his love of cooking

Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year winner Calum Falls has told how baking lemon cake with his mum when he was younger sparked his love for cooking. The 21-year-old told Chic how he was left speechless following his win in the competition last month — and how becoming a chef was something that had been a long-time goal of his.

Comments / 0

Community Policy