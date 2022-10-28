ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Jake Chaney coming on strong for Wisconsin's defense

MADISON, Wis. -- On one hand Jake Chaney wishes he could go back in time and recreate his approach to fall camp. On the other, not winning a starting inside linebacker job -- in what interim head coach Jim Leonhard described as a "big time battle" with junior Maema Njongmeta -- ahead of the 2022 season helped shaped him into the player he's currently becoming.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Overtime: Wisconsin 76 UW-Claire 45

MADISON, Wis. -- In the final preseason tuneup before the Nov. 7 season opener, Wisconsin held off UW-Eau Claire for a 76-45 exhibition win on Sunday. The Blugolds were withing 50-39 with 9:31 remaining, but a ferocious run from the Badgers put the game away... WHAT WE LEARNED. We didn't...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS

Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Volleyball Season Ends One Match Short Of State

In Girls Volleyball Tournament Action Saturday Night, Manitowoc Lincoln was defeated by #1 ranked Oconomowoc in the Division-1 Sectional Finals. The host Raccoons prevailed over the FRCC and Regional champion Ships 25-18, 25-15, and 25-16. Coach Mary Beth Dixon’s squad ends its season with a mark of 36 & 9....
MANITOWOC, WI
discoverhometown.com

HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
OREGON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville drunk driving arrest; man faces 4th OWI conviction

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Jordan Riggs. Officials said a trooper stepped out of his vehicle when he saw Riggs slumped over the wheel near...
JANESVILLE, WI
wglc.net

Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident

MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

