Albany Herald

Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022

For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series. This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and...
Albany Herald

‘Manifest’ Sneak Peek: Watch the First 7 Minutes of Season 4 Now

When Manifest‘s final season picks up, two years have passed since the Stones’ lives were changed in a devastating way — Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed and baby Eden was kidnapped by Angelina (Holly Taylor). And in the first seven minutes of the Season 4 premiere, just released by Netflix, it doesn’t look like anything’s getting better anytime soon.
Albany Herald

‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
The Independent

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Albany Herald

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

“The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos.” So says Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in the teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. In addition to that new preview, which offers a look at what to expect following the prison riot from the first season’s finale, Paramount+ has announced that Taylor Sheridan’s drama returns on Sunday, January 15. Watch the video above for more.
Albany Herald

‘The Voice’ Knockouts Premiere: 6 Key Performances (VIDEO)

The Knockouts have officially begun for The Voice‘s 22nd season on NBC, and already the stakes are being raised as the show implements three-way battles between competitors. In the episode which aired, Monday, October 31, three sets of performers from each of the four coaches’ teams went head-to-head in the hopes they’d advance to the next phase of the competition. Instead of working with a Mega Mentor as hopefuls had in past seasons, this time around the competitors received advice from their team leaders, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello.
Variety

Selena Gomez Premieres ‘Mind + Me’ and Joni Mitchell Is ‘Almost Famous’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 2-7

Check out what’s going on in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 2, WednesdaySelena Gomez and director-producer Alek Keshishian walk the red carpet at the AFI Fest 2022 opening-night premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood WSJ.Magazine hosts the 2022 Innovator Awards.Museum of Modern Art, New York Nov. 3, ThursdayKelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures are honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Jay Ellis hosts, and Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe perform.Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Paramount Network launches “Yellowstone” Season 5 with Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.Walter Reade Theater, New York Joni Mitchell, Amir Aronson, Irving...
