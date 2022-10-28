Read full article on original website
Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022
For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series. This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and...
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
‘Manifest’ Sneak Peek: Watch the First 7 Minutes of Season 4 Now
When Manifest‘s final season picks up, two years have passed since the Stones’ lives were changed in a devastating way — Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed and baby Eden was kidnapped by Angelina (Holly Taylor). And in the first seven minutes of the Season 4 premiere, just released by Netflix, it doesn’t look like anything’s getting better anytime soon.
‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Trailer: Richard Thomas Introduces New CW Movie (VIDEO)
Who better to wish you a happy Thanksgiving and introduce the family at the heart of A Waltons Thanksgiving than the original John Boy himself, Richard Thomas? He does just that in TV Insider’s exclusive trailer for the CW special premiering on Sunday, November 20 on The CW. “We’re...
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Lucy Chen Calls With a Surprising Reveal About Brendon’s Dad (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds and flagship series The Rookie are crossing over once again in this week’s episode of the former, titled “The Reaper.” And in an exclusive sneak peek, we see Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) making a helpful call to Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers). In the...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Takeoff’s Heartbreaking Last Interview: ‘It’s Time to Give Me My Flowers, I Don’t Wanna Lay Down When I Ain’t Here’
News of Takeoff's death makes his last interview even more poignant, where he said it was 'time to give me my flowers' and 'I don't wanna lay down when I ain't here.'
'Friday the 13th' prequel series 'Crystal Lake' is coming to Peacock
Peacock has announced that a "Friday the 13th" prequel series titled "Crystal Lake" is coming to the streaming service. The series comes from producers at A24 and writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller.
‘Titans’ Cast on Moving to Metropolis, Meeting Lex Luthor & More (VIDEO)
Titans heads to Metropolis in Season 4, and for executive producer Greg Walker, when it came to that decision, it was simple: “We said, where do we want to go next? We were in an RV, and we were heading to San Francisco. We had to go someplace. It was Vegas or Metropolis.”
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)
“The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos.” So says Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in the teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. In addition to that new preview, which offers a look at what to expect following the prison riot from the first season’s finale, Paramount+ has announced that Taylor Sheridan’s drama returns on Sunday, January 15. Watch the video above for more.
‘The Voice’ Knockouts Premiere: 6 Key Performances (VIDEO)
The Knockouts have officially begun for The Voice‘s 22nd season on NBC, and already the stakes are being raised as the show implements three-way battles between competitors. In the episode which aired, Monday, October 31, three sets of performers from each of the four coaches’ teams went head-to-head in the hopes they’d advance to the next phase of the competition. Instead of working with a Mega Mentor as hopefuls had in past seasons, this time around the competitors received advice from their team leaders, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello.
‘Irreverent’ Trailer: Colin Donnell Flees the Chicago Mob & Hides Out in Australia (VIDEO)
“Stop looking for God to give you something and go take it for yourself,” criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (Colin Donnell) tells Reverend Mackenzie Boyd (PJ Byrne) in the Irreverent trailer above — and that’s part of what leads him to his new life in Australia. Paulo starts...
Selena Gomez Premieres ‘Mind + Me’ and Joni Mitchell Is ‘Almost Famous’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 2-7
Check out what’s going on in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 2, WednesdaySelena Gomez and director-producer Alek Keshishian walk the red carpet at the AFI Fest 2022 opening-night premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood WSJ.Magazine hosts the 2022 Innovator Awards.Museum of Modern Art, New York Nov. 3, ThursdayKelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures are honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Jay Ellis hosts, and Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe perform.Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Paramount Network launches “Yellowstone” Season 5 with Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.Walter Reade Theater, New York Joni Mitchell, Amir Aronson, Irving...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
7 Revelations From Matthew Perry’s Memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’
The book currently on the cusp of taking the world by storm, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, began on the Notes app on Matthew Perry’s phone. That’s where the Friends star started laying out his life story, as he told The New York Times recently. And...
