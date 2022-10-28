Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State debuts at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of 2022
We knew Ohio State would be included among the top four teams when the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday night, but we didn’t quite know at which spot. The Buckeyes have been one of the most impressive units in the country through the beginning of November, and currently rank No. 2 in the AP Poll. However, while they have done everything they’ve needed to do in dominating the opponents on their schedule, would it be enough to put them ahead of teams with resumés like Georgia and Tennessee?
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame College
Monday’s Halloween night exhibition was scary, mostly for Notre Dame College. In a game that wasn’t expected to be close, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team took care of business to the tune of a 118-33 scoreline. While the game doesn’t count in any sort of standings, there are notes from the Scarlet & Gray’s performance. Here are the things that stood out.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 1, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Penn State
Ohio State traveled to Happy Valley on Saturday for what should be the team’s toughest true road game of the 2022 season. Games against Penn State rarely go exactly according to plan and instead end up becoming much more aggravating than they usually need to be. This was certainly the case on Saturday when the offense continued to stubbornly do things that never worked for three quarters before the Buckeyes stopped playing with their food and took care of business in the fourth quarter. Here’s what soured my stomach in Saturday’s 44-31 road win.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s run game is back to being incredibly predictable
Ohio State’s running game has been less than stellar over the past two games, and that is putting it mildly. After totaling at least 160 yards rushing in each of the team’s first six games, the Buckeyes have failed to reach the century mark in back to back weeks against Iowa and Penn State. In fact, Ohio State was averaging 228 yards on the ground per game on six yards per attempt before these last two contests, wherein they totaled just 66 and 98 yards rushing, respectively, on a measly 2.9 yards per attempt.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today
As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: What did we learn from the Penn State game?
I usually complain about blowouts, but after Saturday’s game and what it did to my heart, I don’t think I will ever be upset about a 40-point win again. Penn State is always a close game, and with it being Ohio State’s first real competition of the year, a few things were exposed.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: J.T. Tuimoloau turns it on as Ohio State come to life to beat Penn State 44-31
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
