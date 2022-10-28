Shania Twain announces new album and tour

Let's go, girls! Shania Twain is returning in 2023 with a new album and a tour to match.

The legendary artist officially announced the news on Friday, unveiling her new album's title plus many more details.

Called "Queen of Me," it will arrive on Feb. 3. Twain even dropped a new song, "Last Day of Summer" , to celebrate her announcement.

Twain explained on social media that her new album is a representation of her self-confidence.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin -- and I think this album reflects that musically," she wrote. "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

But that's not all: Twain's hitting the road in 2023 with a massive, international headlining tour that kicks off in April and will extend through September.

She's enlisted a star-studded roster to bring with her on tour, too. Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters and Robyn Ottolini will all appear on various dates on the tour.

"Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick a-- night out with you!" she wrote. "This one's gonna be a big party -- no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

The tour kicks off in Spokane, Washington, on April 28 before criss-crossing the U.S. and Canada. She closes out the tour starting on Sept. 16 with five shows in the U.K. and Ireland.

She's also using ticket sales to give back via her Shania Kids Can Foundation. One dollar of every ticket will be donated to the foundation, which supports underserved children affected by poverty and other hardships.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4.