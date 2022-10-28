ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon and her glam team pose in matching flannels

Reese Witherspoon and her glam crew went for a fun matchy-matchy look this week.

The actress posted a photo of the group wearing the same blue and white shacket as they posed for the joyful snap.

"Matching flannel plaid jackets for the best glam team ever," Witherspoon captioned the post.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares unlikely source of inspiration for 'Legally Blonde 3'

The group appeared to be wearing the Shirt Jacket in Gingham from Witherspoon's clothing brand Draper James. The company describes it as the "perfect not bulky layering piece for fall." It features a shirt collar, front snaps and pockets on the front panel.

The company also recommends wearing the shacket over a tee, or over a sweater for an extra layer of warmth.

As Lauren Blane, senior director of fashion and styling at Old Navy, told " Good Morning America " previously, shackets have become "a wardrobe stable" and are "the perfect alternative to a denim jacket or blazer."

Shackets have also been popping up all over fashion week runways over the past few seasons.

Witherspoon is currently gearing up for season 3 of "The Morning Show" and recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Witherspoon's "Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston shared some cool clips from the upcoming season as well.

