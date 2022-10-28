From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO