FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. Here are a few notes from...
PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games
It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo
The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl
The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall
From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
The Dinghy Deli Opening in Redondo Beach Pier by Year-End
A brand new restaurant called The Dinghy Deli is looking to debut at the pier in Redondo Beach, located at 160 International Boardwalk. The new eatery will join several other restaurants already on the pier, including El Cinco De Mayo, A Fish & Friends, Kona Koffee Company, Pier Bakery & Churros, and more. Owner Rashel Mereness tells What Now Los Angeles she hopes to open the new business with Randy Lafaye and Jose Raygoza by the end of 2022. Mereness was unable to provide any additional details. Based on the name, customers can likely expect a variety of sandwiches and other grab-and-go options.
SoCal forecast: November starts off cloudy as rain expected to move in Tuesday night
Southern California will start November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
‘I feel jaded at this point’: Archer students respond to antisemitism in Los Angeles
White posters hung on an overpass above the 405 freeway Saturday, displayed to Angelenos driving south. “Honk if you know” was spray painted on the first banner, followed by “Kanye is right about the Jews.” A group of demonstrators rallied behind the signs, saluting in a Nazi style. A third banner depicted a URL for an antisemitic website.
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished
The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot. To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday. “The removal of...
111,212 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Placed Up for Sale With Guidance at $16.95MM
Throughout Southern California, a number of retail properties continue to be placed on the market. In Orange County, one property that was recently placed up for sale is the 111,212 square foot Lake Forest Marketplace. According to the property listing by SRS Investment Properties Group, the Lake Forest retail asset has been placed on the market for $16.95 million, or about $152 per square foot.
