Irvine, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games

It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo

The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
thehowleronline.org

New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl

The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA
localemagazine.com

8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall

From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

The Dinghy Deli Opening in Redondo Beach Pier by Year-End

A brand new restaurant called The Dinghy Deli is looking to debut at the pier in Redondo Beach, located at 160 International Boardwalk. The new eatery will join several other restaurants already on the pier, including El Cinco De Mayo, A Fish & Friends, Kona Koffee Company, Pier Bakery & Churros, and more. Owner Rashel Mereness tells What Now Los Angeles she hopes to open the new business with Randy Lafaye and Jose Raygoza by the end of 2022. Mereness was unable to provide any additional details. Based on the name, customers can likely expect a variety of sandwiches and other grab-and-go options.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Eater

Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County

Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery

TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
TUSTIN, CA
coastreportonline.com

Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished

The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot. To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday. “The removal of...
COSTA MESA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

111,212 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Placed Up for Sale With Guidance at $16.95MM

Throughout Southern California, a number of retail properties continue to be placed on the market. In Orange County, one property that was recently placed up for sale is the 111,212 square foot Lake Forest Marketplace. According to the property listing by SRS Investment Properties Group, the Lake Forest retail asset has been placed on the market for $16.95 million, or about $152 per square foot.
LAKE FOREST, CA

