WDSU
A cloudier Tuesday but still no rain in sight
There aren't any tricks in the weather, just a "spook-tacular" treat for all of us! Temperatures will ease back into the 60s and 50s tonight with just a few clouds but no rain. A weak system will roll through the region Tuesday bringing in a few clouds, but I don't...
WDSU
Isolated sprinkles for some today, warm-up on the way, and active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — A system passing nearby is sending clouds our way. That's why some of our coverage area sees thick cloud cover while other areas are seeing blue skies. The cloud cover will be off and on throughout the day today. It's possible a few sprinkles may fall. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
WDSU
Beautiful fall weather for Halloween!
Your Monday, and Halloween for that matter, doesn't get any better than this in fall!. The only problem is we're running very dry and most of us are under a moderate drought. The morning begins chilly, in the 50s. With plenty of sun, highs will end up mild in the...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs
Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
WDSU
Some New Orleans residents will be able to recycle again starting next week
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced that recycling is returning for some residents across the city next week. According to a news release issued by the city of New Orleans, curbside recycling collection will resume for Service Area 2 and Service Area 3 on Monday, Nov. 7.
WDSU
Severe storms possible Saturday
We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
WDSU
Missing Texas Teacher last seen in New Orleans located alive
NEW ORLEANS — A Texas woman who was missing for weeks in New Orleans was located alive. Michael Reynolds confirms to WDSU his wife Michelle Reynolds, 48, was found on Monday. Michael said someone eating with Michelle recognized her and called the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office in Texas. He...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
Saltwater is slowly creeping up the Mississippi River and that's bad news for residents
The mouth of the Mississippi River is now lower than the Gulf, causing an unusual problem that engineers are rushing to fix. The Mississippi River has faced historically low water levels all summer, revealing all sorts of hidden relics. However, with the river bed now lower than the Gulf of Mexico, saltwater woes have arisen.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
WDSU
New Orleans residents gather to honor passed loved ones on All Saints' Day
Tuesday marks All Saints' Day in Louisiana, and Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home is holding its annual All Saints Day mass. The mass will begin at 3 p.m. inside the Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home chapel. The mass will be by Archbishop Gregory Aymond. Everyone is invited to participate in...
NOLA.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
NOLA.com
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
Saltwater is moving up the Mississippi River. Here's what's being done to stop it
The saltwater is threatening drinking water supplies in the New Orleans metro area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built an underwater levee to stop the intrusion.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
Entergy moratorium ends Tuesday, power may be shut off for residents who haven’t paid overdue bills
On Tuesday, the Entergy moratorium ended, meaning that Entergy can shut off your power if you haven't paid overdue bills.
bigeasymagazine.com
Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided
The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
WDSU
New Orleans begins public budget hearings
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans begins its first day of budget hearings on Tuesday. The city council will consider the mayor's $1.5 billion budget. Criminal justice and police are the two big areas of the budget up for debate in the hearing. The city wants to...
