ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

A cloudier Tuesday but still no rain in sight

There aren't any tricks in the weather, just a "spook-tacular" treat for all of us! Temperatures will ease back into the 60s and 50s tonight with just a few clouds but no rain. A weak system will roll through the region Tuesday bringing in a few clouds, but I don't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Beautiful fall weather for Halloween!

Your Monday, and Halloween for that matter, doesn't get any better than this in fall!. The only problem is we're running very dry and most of us are under a moderate drought. The morning begins chilly, in the 50s. With plenty of sun, highs will end up mild in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs

Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Missing Texas Teacher last seen in New Orleans located alive

NEW ORLEANS — A Texas woman who was missing for weeks in New Orleans was located alive. Michael Reynolds confirms to WDSU his wife Michelle Reynolds, 48, was found on Monday. Michael said someone eating with Michelle recognized her and called the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office in Texas. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans begins public budget hearings

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans begins its first day of budget hearings on Tuesday. The city council will consider the mayor's $1.5 billion budget. Criminal justice and police are the two big areas of the budget up for debate in the hearing. The city wants to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy