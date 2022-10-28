ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Announces Major Expansion and New Headquarters

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Now a northern Michigan whiskey and bourbon maker is planning a major expansion project, thanks in part to funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJUMJ_0iqUzwM600

The Traverse City Whiskey Company is planning on a 20 million dollar investment for building a new facility in Elmwood Township, just across the border in Leelanau County. The expansion will create 100 new jobs, and it’s supported by a grant from the 750-thousand dollar grant from the Michigan Development Program.

It also means a new headquarters for T-C Whiskey. But President and Co-Founder Chris Fredrickson says their current location isn’t going anywhere. “The vision for our company started here at 14th and Cass and over the course of a decade has grown beyond our wildest dreams. With more room and more acreage it’s going to allow us to grow and really scale the business and hopefully put Traverse City on the map even more nationally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRgrr_0iqUzwM600
Rendering Courtesy of TCWC

Traverse City Whiskey will move into an abandoned cherry processing facility and add 100 new jobs to their existing team of 45 employees. They hope to break ground next month and be ready to open late next year. “It’s a very fun thing to be able to one look back at that history and celebrate it and take that existing facility and transform it into something new and wonderful,” Fredrickson says.

TCWC began operating in 2012, when it established its first distillery and bottling plant in downtown Traverse City and produced straight bourbon and innovative cherry whiskey that have become top selling craft whiskeys statewide. At its current facility in Traverse City, the company operates the Stillhouse tasting room that has become a popular destination for tens of thousands of area residents and visitors each year. In 2018, TCWC introduced its premium cocktail cherries which have grown to be the leading premium cocktail cherry nationally, sold in all fifty states. In 2019, it opened its first tasting room in Metro Detroit: The Outpost in Ferndale. TCWC currently employs 45 Michigan residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjaXE_0iqUzwM600

The company’s rapid growth has exceeded its current distilling capacity, which has resulted in a portion of its annual production to be outsourced to out-of-state partners. TCWC has purchased and has begun to repurpose the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op cherry processing facility in Traverse City where it will accommodate every step in the production process and meet increasing demand for its products. The first-of-its-kind facility in Michigan will also allow TCWC to offer support to other craft whiskey distillers that are in need of capacity for their own growing brands. It will also include a state-of-the-art traditional rackhouse, dedicated processing and packaging spaces, administrative offices and a visitor center and tasting room, as well as spectacular indoor and outdoor hospitality spaces.

-From the MEDC

Once the facility nears completion, information on careers with TCWC will be available HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Looks for Input on Vision for Downtown District

Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority wants your opinion on the best way to move the downtown district forward into the future. The DDA is looking at priorities for the downtown area for the next 10 to 20 years, and they want the public’s input. Feedback so far is pointing them to projects that keep the environment and sustainability in mind. And they also want to focus on growing and retaining independent businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Leelanau County Hires Next County Administrator

Commissioners in Leelanau County have hired their next county administrator. And residents there will find the new county leader is a familiar name and familiar face. The county has signed a contract with Deb Allen, who will start in the position next month. Allen takes over for Chet Janik, who will stay on during the transition before his retirement.
9&10 News

Traverse City Light & Power Surveying Residents, Businesses For Climate Action Plan

Traverse City Light and Power is creating a Climate Action Plan and their asking residents for their input. TCLP sent out surveys to residents and businesses seeing what programs or solutions they would be willing to participate in in order to lower carbon emissions. TCLP’s Executive Director, Brandie Ekren, says they want to bring stakeholders in on their plan to lower emissions.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy