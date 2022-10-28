Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders
On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
Dana Perino on Pelosi attack: This is why crime is such a concern for people
'The Five' co-hosts discuss new charges against David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi, and Democrats blaming Republicans for the attack.
Americans Oppose Big Government, Unless Their Party Is in Power
Even as both major political parties commit themselves to ambitious programs of spending, shaping society through legislation, and punishing anybody who looks at them cross-eyed, the American people continue to believe the government is too powerful and does too much. The catch is that people are most committed to smaller,...
TUCKER CARLSON: Affirmative action is immoral
Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the upcoming Supreme Court case evaluating the constitutionality of affirmative action in college admission.
New York Magazine writer admits media 'afraid' to criticize the left on COVID, Black Lives Matter
New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait was attacked after finally admitting that media members hesitated to criticize left-wing ideas for fear of being cancelled.
Nearly Half of Voters Prefer Pro-Choice Candidates; 18 Percent Don't Care
U.S. abortion numbers are dropping, and so is support for abortion bans. Meanwhile, many voters say that a candidate's position on abortion is important to them, with a lot more inclined to vote for pro-choice candidates than pro-life politicians. Three new datasets illustrate what's going on, and hint further at how abortion could influence the upcoming election.
What Will the GOP Do if It Wins?
This week on The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and Fiona Harrigan, filling in for Katherine Mangu-Ward, discuss the heated rhetoric surrounding the upcoming midterm elections, theorize what a GOP-controlled House would entail, and answer a listener's question about how libertarians can avoid being labeled "jihadists." 0:48:...
Forget "Your Honor," Just Call Him "Judge"
Judge Benjamin J. Beaton of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky would prefer not to be known as "Your Honor." In a recent speech, Judge Beaton detailed his "guerilla campaign" to end the practice of referring to judges as "Your Honor." As he apparently remarks to lawyers in his courtroom "Counsel, enough with this 'Your Honor' stuff. Please just call me Judge."
Journal of Free Speech Law: "Government Employee Speech and Forum Analysis," by Prof. Randy Kozel (Notre Dame)
Just published, at 1 Journal of Free Speech Law 579 (2022); the abstract:. This Article analyzes the institution of government employment as a nonpublic forum. Forum analysis offers a framework for bringing the doctrine of government employee speech into alignment with broader First Amendment principles. It also sharpens the theoretical contours of employee speech law by underscoring the need for vigilance against ordained orthodoxy while acknowledging the necessity of managerial discretion over institutional operations. Characterizing government employment as a nonpublic forum circumvents problematic questions like whether employee speech has provoked an adverse reaction. The proper inquiry, in the employment context as in other nonpublic forums, is whether a speech restriction is reasonable and viewpoint neutral.
Re-reading Justice Thurgood Marshall's Opinion in Bakke
In 1978, the Supreme Court issued its first significant affirmative action judgment in Bakke. The Court split 4-4-1. Four Justices argued that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barred the use of race in university admissions. Four justices contended that neither the Act nor the Fourteenth Amendment prohibited the use of race in admissions for remedial purposes, including explicit racial and ethnic quotas. Justice Lewis Powell, writing only for himself, concluded that quotas were forbidden, as was the use of race to remediate past and lingering harms from discrimination, but that universities may take race into account as part of a broader goal of having a "diverse" class.
Justice Barrett and Affirmative Action
In Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), Justice O'Connor wrote, "We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary." I never took this sentence–or really anything Justice O'Connor wrote–very seriously. And even if she was serious about that point, no one who joined her majority opinion remains on the Court. Yet, in the New York Times, Justin Driver suggests that the quarter-century countdown may provide affirmative action with a six-year stay of execution. For the reasons Ed Whelan explains, I find this possibility extremely unlikely.
Yes, You Can Yell 'Fire' in a Crowded Theater
Though it is a popular misconception, it's perfectly legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theatre. However, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito hasn't seemed to have gotten the message. Despite sitting on the highest court in the land, directly deciding what is—and isn't—protected by the First Amendment, Alito delivered repeated...
Babylon Bee Files Amicus Brief in Support of Parody Rights—and Doesn't File an Amicus Brief Opposing It
Not to be outdone by The Onion's amicus brief in Novak v. City of Parma, The Babylon Bee filed an amicus brief in support of the parodist as well. Check out the URL; it starts with "https://www.supremecourt.gov/." Here's the opening of the Summary of Argument:. Truth is stranger than fiction....
