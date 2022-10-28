ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders

On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
Americans Oppose Big Government, Unless Their Party Is in Power

Even as both major political parties commit themselves to ambitious programs of spending, shaping society through legislation, and punishing anybody who looks at them cross-eyed, the American people continue to believe the government is too powerful and does too much. The catch is that people are most committed to smaller,...
Nearly Half of Voters Prefer Pro-Choice Candidates; 18 Percent Don't Care

U.S. abortion numbers are dropping, and so is support for abortion bans. Meanwhile, many voters say that a candidate's position on abortion is important to them, with a lot more inclined to vote for pro-choice candidates than pro-life politicians. Three new datasets illustrate what's going on, and hint further at how abortion could influence the upcoming election.
ARIZONA STATE
What Will the GOP Do if It Wins?

This week on The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and Fiona Harrigan, filling in for Katherine Mangu-Ward, discuss the heated rhetoric surrounding the upcoming midterm elections, theorize what a GOP-controlled House would entail, and answer a listener's question about how libertarians can avoid being labeled "jihadists." 0:48:...
Forget "Your Honor," Just Call Him "Judge"

Judge Benjamin J. Beaton of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky would prefer not to be known as "Your Honor." In a recent speech, Judge Beaton detailed his "guerilla campaign" to end the practice of referring to judges as "Your Honor." As he apparently remarks to lawyers in his courtroom "Counsel, enough with this 'Your Honor' stuff. Please just call me Judge."
KENTUCKY STATE
Journal of Free Speech Law: "Government Employee Speech and Forum Analysis," by Prof. Randy Kozel (Notre Dame)

Just published, at 1 Journal of Free Speech Law 579 (2022); the abstract:. This Article analyzes the institution of government employment as a nonpublic forum. Forum analysis offers a framework for bringing the doctrine of government employee speech into alignment with broader First Amendment principles. It also sharpens the theoretical contours of employee speech law by underscoring the need for vigilance against ordained orthodoxy while acknowledging the necessity of managerial discretion over institutional operations. Characterizing government employment as a nonpublic forum circumvents problematic questions like whether employee speech has provoked an adverse reaction. The proper inquiry, in the employment context as in other nonpublic forums, is whether a speech restriction is reasonable and viewpoint neutral.
Re-reading Justice Thurgood Marshall's Opinion in Bakke

In 1978, the Supreme Court issued its first significant affirmative action judgment in Bakke. The Court split 4-4-1. Four Justices argued that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barred the use of race in university admissions. Four justices contended that neither the Act nor the Fourteenth Amendment prohibited the use of race in admissions for remedial purposes, including explicit racial and ethnic quotas. Justice Lewis Powell, writing only for himself, concluded that quotas were forbidden, as was the use of race to remediate past and lingering harms from discrimination, but that universities may take race into account as part of a broader goal of having a "diverse" class.
Justice Barrett and Affirmative Action

In Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), Justice O'Connor wrote, "We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary." I never took this sentence–or really anything Justice O'Connor wrote–very seriously. And even if she was serious about that point, no one who joined her majority opinion remains on the Court. Yet, in the New York Times, Justin Driver suggests that the quarter-century countdown may provide affirmative action with a six-year stay of execution. For the reasons Ed Whelan explains, I find this possibility extremely unlikely.
Yes, You Can Yell 'Fire' in a Crowded Theater

Though it is a popular misconception, it's perfectly legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theatre. However, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito hasn't seemed to have gotten the message. Despite sitting on the highest court in the land, directly deciding what is—and isn't—protected by the First Amendment, Alito delivered repeated...
OHIO STATE
