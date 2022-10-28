ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, St. Helens runners head to state

By Anna Del Savio
Columbia County Spotlight
 3 days ago
Photos: Scappoose boys and girls teams qualified for state at the Cowapa League district meet.

Both Scappoose cross country teams and two St. Helens runners will head to state next month.

Scappoose girls took first as a team and individually at the Cowapa League district meet Thursday, Oct. 27.

In first place, Scappoose freshman Amalie Anderson finished in 21:42.3 in the 5K race.

Scappoose sophomore Addison Halberg and junior Addison Brubaker took eighth and ninth; sophomore Aimie Beutler took eleventh.

Only three of the five Cowapa League teams had enough girls to receive team scores.

With only four girls, St. Helens wasn't eligible to receive a team score. Junior Kate Leonard was St. Helens' top performer, placing thirteenth.

Among the boys, Scappoose took second and St. Helens took third. Astoria unsurprisingly took first; both Scappoose and St. Helens coaches said before districts that Astoria was likely to take the top spot, leaving Columbia County's two 4A schools to fight for the second place finish.

The Scappoose boys didn't take any of the top five spots, but the team's five fastest runners — whose scores are added up to get the team score — were all clumped relatively close together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqUzJN700

The top two teams at districts qualify for state, meaning the Astoria and Scappoose boys will head to Eugene the first weekend of November.

Junior Taiki Ogawa, sophomore Charles Leader and senior Talbot Friesen took sixth, seventh and eighth for Scappoose. Sophomore Taj Forney took tenth, while junior Kittridge Dominguez took thirteen.

St. Helens boys finished third, but two runners will still make it to state.

Within each district, the top seven finishers qualify for state even if their team didn't.

St. Helens sophomore Ben Zuschlag finished third, behind two Astoria runners. Senior Joseph Norris finished fifth.

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
