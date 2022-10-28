Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than $800 Million

Photo: Getty Images

Saturday's (July 29) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $825 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $700 million drawing last Wednesday (October 26) night.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the second time the game has exceeded the $800 plateau and offer the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

The Powerball jackpot has also exceeded the half a billion mark 11 times during its existence.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion, including the $1.337 billion jackpot that took place on July 29, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.