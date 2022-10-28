26 Extraordinary Things Rihanna Has Done Since She Released 'ANTI'
It's been six years since Rihanna blessed her fans with a full-length album. During the time she's spent away from the stage, the beloved singer has successfully become an established actress, self-made entrepreneur, and multifaceted founder of multiple brands with more on the way.
Rihanna has achieved so much since she dropped the 16-track deluxe version of her eighth studio album ANTI . She reached billionaire status last year thanks to her earnings from her glorified music career, her Fenty Beauty brand (which she founded a year after her last album), and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty . But that's not all she's done.
Rihanna also became a mother for the first time this year. The singer welcomed her baby boy alongside the child's father A$AP Rocky . Both parents have been spending a lot of time with their newborn son, however, they've also been spotted out for date night and other rare occasions.
Recently, the 9x Grammy award-winner revealed that she will serve as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show . She might do the show alone, but there's a chance that she may bring out some of her past collaborators to join her.
Now that we've finally got some new music from her, see everything Rihanna has accomplished since she dropped ANTI below.
