This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant

You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, " These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is the most haunted?

The Live Oak on Howe

Located in the coastal town of Southport, Live Oak on Howe served the community as a restaurant for over a decade before transforming into an event venue with catering service. Mysterious happenings have been reported at the venue, including objects moving on their own and doors opening and closing. It even supposedly has its own resident ghost, a young girl who lived in the home when she was alive.

But don't let the haunt fool you – guests love the atmosphere and Southern/Cajun-inspired cuisine. If you're still looking for a bit of a spook, they offer a Ghost & Gourmet dinner, complete with psychic readings.

Live Oak on Howe is located at 614 N Howe Street in Southport.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

Chef-owner Sean Mundy has experienced his fair share of strange happenings, including witnessing the side door opening and closing on its own, items falling off the cabinets, and a clock springing from the wall. The Live Oak operated as a restaurant for 15 years, showcasing Mundy's fine dining flair imbued with a Cajun twist (think shrimp and scallop salad or blue crab dip and alligator bites). These days, Mundy is focused on events and catering, but often hosts special dinners — including ones that honor the house's paranormal activity.

