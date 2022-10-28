ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENDORSEMENT: Most, but not all, state measures would be steps forward

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMQzm_0iqUyhFo00 Our editorial board urges 'yes' votes on Measure 111, Measure 112 and Measure 113, and a reluctant 'no' on Measure 114

There are four statewide ballot measures on the November ballot. Here's our take on them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JorcG_0iqUyhFo00

Ballot Measure 111: Adds affordable, accessible health care as a constitutional right in Oregon

YES

What it would do: Amend the state constitution to include "affordable health care as a fundamental right."

Why we support it: If there was any doubt before COVID-19 hit, Oregon still has some work to do to ensure that all residents have equal access to quality, affordable health care. This constitutional change will not magically make that happen, but it will ensure that when balancing the needs of Oregonians, health care will continue to be part of the equation, as is education and public safety. It does not impose any new taxes, nor any requirements on employers or individuals. It does, however, give advocates for equitable health care — in rural Oregon and among communities of color — an assurance that their voices will be heard, regardless of which way the political winds are blowing.

Ballot Measure 112: Removes language allowing slavery and "servitude" as a form of punishment

YES

What it would do: Remove language in the state constitution allowing slavery and indentured servitude to be used as punishment for crimes.

Why we support it: Oregon has a complicated and ugly history with slavery. In 1857, voters (white men) banned slavery but also prohibited Black people from living here. That exclusionary law, made moot by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, was finally repealed in Oregon in 1926, but the antiquated language around slavery remained in the constitution. Some of it was cleaned up 20 years ago, but there remains a clause allowing slavery and indentured servitude to be used as punishment for crimes. Lawmakers from both parties put this measure on the ballot to remove that clause. Doing so may invite challenges to Oregon's system of using inmates on work crews, but we are confident that lawmakers can address that issue once we remove a relic of Oregon's racist history from the state constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqUyhFo00

Ballot Measure 113: Creates penalty for lawmakers who repeated boycott legislative sessions

YES

What it would do: Ban legislators with chronic unexcused absences from running for reelection for one term.

Why we support it: We understand that it's frustrating to be a member of the party out of power in Salem, a situation that both parties have found themselves in over the past 30 years. And they both resorted to the tactic of walking out. Most recently, it's been the Republicans, in 2019 and 2020, who left the capital en masse, leaving Democrats without enough lawmakers present to move legislation forward. In 2020, the walkout torched the entire legislative session.

But in 2001, it was Democrats who fled Salem rather than allow a vote on a redistricting plan they said favored the GOP.

We wish it wasn't necessary to change the constitution to ensure that elected officials do the job they were elected (and paid) to do. Ordinarily, we'd be inclined to say that voters, not the constitution, should be the safeguard against bad behavior. However, given the hyper-partisanship that is impacting state and national politics, the all-or-nothing political calculus will dominate any divisive issue. So, long, protracted walkouts will be a tempting tactic.

This measure would make them less desirable by creating a "time out" for any legislator who fails to show up, "without permission or excuse," 10 or more floor sessions during a regular or special legislative session. Such lawmakers would be unable to run for re-election for one term. It does not make them sit in a corner and say they're sorry, though we'd support that, too.

It's sad that this measure is needed, but it is. Voters should support it and ask questions of any lawmaker who wants to re-apply for a job after skipping work.

Ballot Measure 114: Requires firearm training and restricts high-capacity magazines

NO

What it would do: Change Oregon's gun laws, which now require a background check, to require Oregon State Police to issue a permit for a firearm purchases (for which there would be a new fee) ; require safety training and enact a new prohibition on magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

Why we oppose it: We, along with most gun owners, support efforts reduce gun violence and improve gun safety. But Ballot Measure 14 takes a scattershot approach, asking for too many changes in a single proposal.

What we like about this measure, brought forward by the interfaith group Lift Every Voice, is the training component. Firearm training makes sense in the same way driver training makes sense before issuing a driver's license. Frankly, it's about time Oregon made firearm training mandatory.

We also support the effort to keep firearms from falling into the hands of convicted felons, and the increased scrutiny included in the permit process could do that. However, it won't do much to prevent another mass shooting like we saw recently in Uvalde, Texas. Most mass shootings are carried out by people with no previous criminal record.

What tipped the scale to "no" side for us was the limit on magazine capacity. There are good arguments for why this makes sense but also legal concerns. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is revisiting its decision to uphold California's ban on large capacity magazines in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights. A similar prohibition on magazine capacity in Oregon would likely wind up in the same legal limbo.

Our recommendation is that Oregonians vote "no" on Measure 114 while the 9th Circuit sorts out the legalities on the topic of magazine limitations. When the dust settles, we'd like to see a measure return to the ballot that avoids an all-or-nothing approach to statewide firearm policy.

Oregonians are likely ready for some changes to firearm policy, but Measure 114's approach is the wrong way to get there.

Comments / 0

