Read full article on original website
Related
Three Taverns Imaginarium
This experimental brewery with lots of limited-edition brews is located in Grant Park’s historic Atlanta Dairies complex, across the street from the BeltLine. Thanks to their heralded in-house brewer, virtually everything pouring inside this stunning bi-level facility has been world-class status since the doors first opened in 2020. The vast greenspace is shared with other businesses, including the new concert venue, The Eastern—perfect when you’re in the mood to sit with your friends and fam and throw a few down alfresco.
Wild Heaven Beer
Wild Heaven is widely respected for building the groundwork for Georgia’s craft beer scene by contract brewing before opening their own brewery in Avondale Estates. They now have a spacious, 21,600-square foot second location in the West End, also at Malt Disney. While Wild Heaven keeps steady year rounds like the Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale, Euro-Style Pilsner, and the Sunburst IPA, their seasonal odes to traditional European styles and Garden Beer collaborations with Atlanta Botanical Garden truly show how they flex their creative muscle. Come for the beer selection and then dive into the extensive menu featuring handhelds, wings, house-cut fries, tacos, and salads, plus a patio overlooking the Westside BeltLine trail.
Biggerstaff Brewing Company
Historic Old Fourth Ward could use another brewery, so Biggerstaff’s owners said, “Hold my beer” and created one. Their variety of solid beers often named after family members like the Harvey American IPA and Aunt Etta Satsuma Sour and the popular raw oyster happy hour produce a winning combination. Gourmet coffee welcomes early risers followed by an open kitchen serving up pleasing lunch, Sunday brunch, and dinner selections. With a dog-friendly patio and rustic-chic interior, this is one of the true have-it-all brew destinations in Atlanta.
656 Sports Bar & Grille
A quick drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a quicker walk from Georgia State’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, this Summerhill spot works for any pre-game revelry, game time gathering, or post-game celebration. Though the clubby feel (loud music, a metal detector, hookah smoke) won’t be for everyone trying to enjoy the game, the spot does enough to keep plenty of fans happy—since good spirit (and good spirits) is especially needed during those always tense conference games. We counted roughly 20 TVs on the wall and nearly 10 wing flavors on the menu—most being a variation of the phrase “hot as hell.” It’s great that 656 Sports’ lemon-hinted sweet tea is some of the city’s best.
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
Undoubtedly one of the poshest breweries in Atlanta, the Brewed To Serve Restaurant Group strike magic again with this extraordinary three-level sipping experience on the Upper Westside. The award-winning Belgian-inspired ales and lagers, and culinary program rivaling ATL’s top restaurants—look for Belgian frites, brisket poutine, wood-grilled salmon, and mussels—are collectively the true draw, but the stunning décor is an invaluable complement. There’s velvet and leather seating, wood floors, beer garden with fire pits, a library, coffee bar, and a barrel room ideal for private dinners that further justifies Monk’s accolades.
The 5 Best Things To Eat At Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Arthur Blank knows all of us Falcons fans are starving for our very first Super Bowl ring. But until the team delivers on the field, followers are being fed in another way. Mercedes-Benz Stadium revolutionized the concession-stand playbook by slashing prices of hot dogs and cheese nachos. We all thought the move was a publicity stunt. It wasn’t. The prices are still there, and so are we.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0