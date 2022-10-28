ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
