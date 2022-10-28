Read full article on original website
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Open on the Upper Westside since 2020, Fire Maker quickly became a city favorite thanks to their successful interpretations of classic styles, including Chattahooch-Tea Southeastern IPA brewed with lactose and two tea variations, plus other daring IPAs, lagers, and sours. Their brewery brandishes mural work by celebrated local artist Jordan Atkinson, and there’s a culinary partnership with local favorite Scoville Hot Chicken—with their hot chicken sandwiches you’re definitely fighting fire with fire here.
Round Trip Brewing Company
Round Trip wants to take your palate on a journey to experience German-inspired beers with a draft lineup, pouring marzens, helles, hefeweizens, berliner weisses, and Munich-style dark lagers. Open since 2021 on the Upper Westside, the brewery has weekly events like Dirty South Trivia and Speed Puzzle night. Lagers can be just as exciting and complex as ales, and Round Trip does a stellar job making that case for the ATL.
Elsewhere Brewing at The Beacon
Elsewhere runs the back corner of the Beacon in Grant Park with a lively pet-friendly patio, where beer advocates and cycling clubs kick back to enjoy the European-inspired pilsners, Czech lagers, hefeweizens, and IPAs (try the popular West Coast-style Viridity) to pair with a full menu of tasty apps, handhelds, and salads. If beer isn’t your thing, you can quench your thirst with the assortment of beer alternatives like seltzers and craft cocktails. Live music is a regular thing as well, making it a good move when you’re rolling with a large group.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Sometimes your group wants to go out for drinks, but one friend hasn’t had dinner yet. Instead of making a drive-thru detour, head to MacLeod’s on York, the new Highland Park location of the popular Van Nuys brewery. This taproom has a spacious bar and outdoor patio where groups can gather around a table to play a heated game of Catan after a few rounds of British-style cask ales. And luckily for your hungry friend, there’s an entire pizza restaurant attached to MacLeod’s that sells cold pizza slices for $3 starting at 10pm. Some say it’s strange, we say it’s convenient (and kind of genius).
Biggerstaff Brewing Company
Historic Old Fourth Ward could use another brewery, so Biggerstaff’s owners said, “Hold my beer” and created one. Their variety of solid beers often named after family members like the Harvey American IPA and Aunt Etta Satsuma Sour and the popular raw oyster happy hour produce a winning combination. Gourmet coffee welcomes early risers followed by an open kitchen serving up pleasing lunch, Sunday brunch, and dinner selections. With a dog-friendly patio and rustic-chic interior, this is one of the true have-it-all brew destinations in Atlanta.
Steady Hand Beer Co.
Since opening on Ellsworth Industrial, Steady Hand has become a solid spot for its 24 rotating taps of IPAs, stouts, sours, seltzers, and lagers, among others. Their Cloudland Hazy IPA, Paradise Waits IPA, Flower Business DIPA, and Lager are the year-rounds while an array of seasonals complete the portfolio—and it’s all encased in captivating can art. You can also enjoy the laid-back industrial style of the tap room that doubles as an event space for comedy shows, concerts, and trivia nights. And we're always here for live music and events like the monthly Ales & Overlands off-road vehicle show.
Scofflaw Brewing Company
Scofflaw kicked in ATL’s door with edgy tactics and intended brashness, especially over social media, to validate their carefully-chosen name. They eventually settled down and focused on what they do best—making smash-hit IPAs like their Basement, POG Basement, Basement Light, and Hooligans, plus a lineup of imperial stouts, sours, seltzers, and even spirits. Scofflaw now has two locations in the Upper Westside, the O.G. in the Bolton neighborhood and a state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot brewing playhouse called Dr. Scofflaw’s Laboratory and Beer Garden. The latter is based inside the 80-acre retail development and food hall called The Works, where you can sit in Scofflaw’s beer garden or roam the food hall with a brew in hand. Their success story continues with a third location called Scofflaw Beer Barn with 48 taps inside downtown Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
Mid-Atlantic-based Iron Hill’s successful restaurant/brewery combination entered the Southeastern market with this location and thankfully filled a void in the swanky Buckhead district. Known for award-winning brews crafted on site like the King’s Gold American pilsner, an extensive food menu, and industrial-chic décor, they’re a perfect fit for the neighborhood. Take everyone from beer geeks to business partners here and make a day of it either inside their spacious taproom, complete with chandeliers, or on the patio, set along bustling Peachtree Road with Lenox Mall and ritzy Phipps Plaza just steps away.
Wild Heaven Beer
Wild Heaven is widely respected for building the groundwork for Georgia’s craft beer scene by contract brewing before opening their own brewery in Avondale Estates. They now have a spacious, 21,600-square foot second location in the West End, also at Malt Disney. While Wild Heaven keeps steady year rounds like the Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale, Euro-Style Pilsner, and the Sunburst IPA, their seasonal odes to traditional European styles and Garden Beer collaborations with Atlanta Botanical Garden truly show how they flex their creative muscle. Come for the beer selection and then dive into the extensive menu featuring handhelds, wings, house-cut fries, tacos, and salads, plus a patio overlooking the Westside BeltLine trail.
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
Undoubtedly one of the poshest breweries in Atlanta, the Brewed To Serve Restaurant Group strike magic again with this extraordinary three-level sipping experience on the Upper Westside. The award-winning Belgian-inspired ales and lagers, and culinary program rivaling ATL’s top restaurants—look for Belgian frites, brisket poutine, wood-grilled salmon, and mussels—are collectively the true draw, but the stunning décor is an invaluable complement. There’s velvet and leather seating, wood floors, beer garden with fire pits, a library, coffee bar, and a barrel room ideal for private dinners that further justifies Monk’s accolades.
