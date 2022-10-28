Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
wascotrib.com
Gangs blamed for shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Taft Midway Driller
Burglary defendants sentenced to jail, prison terms
Two men charged with burglarizing a downtown business were sentenced on Friday. Robert Xavier Gonzalez and Joel Antonio Pallarez both pleaded no contest to burglary in connection with a break-in at a building on the 200 block of Center Street in September. They were arrested by Taft Police. Pallarez was...
wascotrib.com
Shafter chief: A commitment to pro-active policy in Shafter keeping gang activity down
With all of the violence that has taken place in recent weeks in northern Kern County, including Delano, McFarland and Wasco, Shafter has not borne the brunt of the violent assaults. Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said that this is in large part to a philosophy that was taken by...
Shots fired in Shandon, one injured
First responders found one male victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 near Ming
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials, three people were injured in a car-to-car shootout on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th.
Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forces closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Neighbors and friend of accused killer claim shooting was in self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old David Lopez III, said a madman killed their son last Friday in East Bakersfield. The family said he was killed in cold blood and they want justice but the man who fired the fatal shot said there’s another side to the story. It isn’t just Austin French […]
Man dead after declining treatment of assault-related injuries
A Bakersfield man died nearly a month after he was assaulted in Southwest Bakersfield near the 4000 block of Peachwood Court.
Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
