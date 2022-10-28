Check out what’s going on in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 2, WednesdaySelena Gomez and director-producer Alek Keshishian walk the red carpet at the AFI Fest 2022 opening-night premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood WSJ.Magazine hosts the 2022 Innovator Awards.Museum of Modern Art, New York Nov. 3, ThursdayKelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures are honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Jay Ellis hosts, and Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe perform.Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Paramount Network launches “Yellowstone” Season 5 with Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.Walter Reade Theater, New York Joni Mitchell, Amir Aronson, Irving...

