Scofflaw kicked in ATL’s door with edgy tactics and intended brashness, especially over social media, to validate their carefully-chosen name. They eventually settled down and focused on what they do best—making smash-hit IPAs like their Basement, POG Basement, Basement Light, and Hooligans, plus a lineup of imperial stouts, sours, seltzers, and even spirits. Scofflaw now has two locations in the Upper Westside, the O.G. in the Bolton neighborhood and a state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot brewing playhouse called Dr. Scofflaw’s Laboratory and Beer Garden. The latter is based inside the 80-acre retail development and food hall called The Works, where you can sit in Scofflaw’s beer garden or roam the food hall with a brew in hand. Their success story continues with a third location called Scofflaw Beer Barn with 48 taps inside downtown Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO