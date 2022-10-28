Read full article on original website
Hippin’ Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar
Hippin’ Hops is the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in the entire state of Georgia. Located in the former Eastlake Pharmacy in hipster-driven East Atlanta Village, this spot produces solid brews with smile-producing names like the Baby Mama Drama and Oops Upside Yo Head IPAs. Plus ,“frozen beers” such as the Coco Crazy strawberry pina colada and the So Peachy sour fearlessly push the envelope. The brewery is always festive with live DJs, an adjacent beer garden, and New Orleans-themed food staples, including authentic po’boys, gator bites, and a fresh oyster bar. There's also a second location ten minutes away in neighboring East Lake.
Biggerstaff Brewing Company
Historic Old Fourth Ward could use another brewery, so Biggerstaff’s owners said, “Hold my beer” and created one. Their variety of solid beers often named after family members like the Harvey American IPA and Aunt Etta Satsuma Sour and the popular raw oyster happy hour produce a winning combination. Gourmet coffee welcomes early risers followed by an open kitchen serving up pleasing lunch, Sunday brunch, and dinner selections. With a dog-friendly patio and rustic-chic interior, this is one of the true have-it-all brew destinations in Atlanta.
Orpheus Brewing
No Greek tragedies here. The founder and brewmaster at Orpheus is also a classically trained musician, which explains the brewery’s moniker. Founded in Midtown in 2014, Orpheus Brewing answered Atlanta’s craving for high-gravity IPAs, stouts, and wild-fermented and sour beers. Orpheus is justly credited for helping to introduce Atlanta to popular European beer styles. The acclaimed Transmigration of Soul’s Double IPA, Atalanta Plum Saison, and numerous other varietals are served in the remodeled taproom (and in numerous retail outlets throughout Georgia and beyond). Located just off the BeltLine and with a steady rotation of food trucks and guest chefs, Orpheus is one of the city’s must-visit destinations.
STATS Brewpub
Popularly regarded as one of the premier sports bars in Atlanta with 70 televisions and a broadcast studio, the multi-level STATS also has an award-winning brewmaster crafting a wide range of IPAs, sours, lagers, and seasonals from a 10-barrel brewery. Besides getting virtually every big game and just a block away from State Farm Arena , where the Hawks play, the upscale bar menu and functioning taps built into tables also contribute to this 16,000 square-foot, industrial-meets-chic location’s draw in Downtown Atlanta.
656 Sports Bar & Grille
A quick drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a quicker walk from Georgia State’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, this Summerhill spot works for any pre-game revelry, game time gathering, or post-game celebration. Though the clubby feel (loud music, a metal detector, hookah smoke) won’t be for everyone trying to enjoy the game, the spot does enough to keep plenty of fans happy—since good spirit (and good spirits) is especially needed during those always tense conference games. We counted roughly 20 TVs on the wall and nearly 10 wing flavors on the menu—most being a variation of the phrase “hot as hell.” It’s great that 656 Sports’ lemon-hinted sweet tea is some of the city’s best.
Scofflaw Brewing Company
Scofflaw kicked in ATL’s door with edgy tactics and intended brashness, especially over social media, to validate their carefully-chosen name. They eventually settled down and focused on what they do best—making smash-hit IPAs like their Basement, POG Basement, Basement Light, and Hooligans, plus a lineup of imperial stouts, sours, seltzers, and even spirits. Scofflaw now has two locations in the Upper Westside, the O.G. in the Bolton neighborhood and a state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot brewing playhouse called Dr. Scofflaw’s Laboratory and Beer Garden. The latter is based inside the 80-acre retail development and food hall called The Works, where you can sit in Scofflaw’s beer garden or roam the food hall with a brew in hand. Their success story continues with a third location called Scofflaw Beer Barn with 48 taps inside downtown Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
