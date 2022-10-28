Read full article on original website
Atlantucky Brewing
Owned and operated by Grammy Award-winning rap group the Nappy Roots, the 6,000-square-foot brewery also serves as an event facility and art exhibit complete with a stage, where the Nappy Roots and aspiring artists under their Not Regular independent label perform. With their spacious brewery just steps away from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlantucky welcomes a steady stream of visitors interested in the rotation of brews on tap, including the well-balanced Mile High Pale Ale, light-bodied Castleberry Pils Lager, Chesapeake Bae Fruit Beer, and Peaches + Queens Peach Cobbler Ale.
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Open on the Upper Westside since 2020, Fire Maker quickly became a city favorite thanks to their successful interpretations of classic styles, including Chattahooch-Tea Southeastern IPA brewed with lactose and two tea variations, plus other daring IPAs, lagers, and sours. Their brewery brandishes mural work by celebrated local artist Jordan Atkinson, and there’s a culinary partnership with local favorite Scoville Hot Chicken—with their hot chicken sandwiches you’re definitely fighting fire with fire here.
Elsewhere Brewing at The Beacon
Elsewhere runs the back corner of the Beacon in Grant Park with a lively pet-friendly patio, where beer advocates and cycling clubs kick back to enjoy the European-inspired pilsners, Czech lagers, hefeweizens, and IPAs (try the popular West Coast-style Viridity) to pair with a full menu of tasty apps, handhelds, and salads. If beer isn’t your thing, you can quench your thirst with the assortment of beer alternatives like seltzers and craft cocktails. Live music is a regular thing as well, making it a good move when you’re rolling with a large group.
Wild Heaven Beer
Wild Heaven is widely respected for building the groundwork for Georgia’s craft beer scene by contract brewing before opening their own brewery in Avondale Estates. They now have a spacious, 21,600-square foot second location in the West End, also at Malt Disney. While Wild Heaven keeps steady year rounds like the Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale, Euro-Style Pilsner, and the Sunburst IPA, their seasonal odes to traditional European styles and Garden Beer collaborations with Atlanta Botanical Garden truly show how they flex their creative muscle. Come for the beer selection and then dive into the extensive menu featuring handhelds, wings, house-cut fries, tacos, and salads, plus a patio overlooking the Westside BeltLine trail.
Best End Brewing Company
With wordplay paying homage to their neighborhood, Best End joined Wild Heaven, Monday Night Garage, ASW Distillery, and the Hop City bottle shop to complete the “Malt Disney” collective in the Lee + White complex. The 20-barrel brewery has a pilot system for creating inventive lagers, IPAs, sours, stouts, and sours. With a restaurant, the Graffiki cocktail bar, and events with live music regularly, the party is ongoing—really making a strong case for the "West End is the best end" slogan.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Sometimes your group wants to go out for drinks, but one friend hasn’t had dinner yet. Instead of making a drive-thru detour, head to MacLeod’s on York, the new Highland Park location of the popular Van Nuys brewery. This taproom has a spacious bar and outdoor patio where groups can gather around a table to play a heated game of Catan after a few rounds of British-style cask ales. And luckily for your hungry friend, there’s an entire pizza restaurant attached to MacLeod’s that sells cold pizza slices for $3 starting at 10pm. Some say it’s strange, we say it’s convenient (and kind of genius).
Scofflaw Brewing Company
Scofflaw kicked in ATL’s door with edgy tactics and intended brashness, especially over social media, to validate their carefully-chosen name. They eventually settled down and focused on what they do best—making smash-hit IPAs like their Basement, POG Basement, Basement Light, and Hooligans, plus a lineup of imperial stouts, sours, seltzers, and even spirits. Scofflaw now has two locations in the Upper Westside, the O.G. in the Bolton neighborhood and a state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot brewing playhouse called Dr. Scofflaw’s Laboratory and Beer Garden. The latter is based inside the 80-acre retail development and food hall called The Works, where you can sit in Scofflaw’s beer garden or roam the food hall with a brew in hand. Their success story continues with a third location called Scofflaw Beer Barn with 48 taps inside downtown Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
Mid-Atlantic-based Iron Hill’s successful restaurant/brewery combination entered the Southeastern market with this location and thankfully filled a void in the swanky Buckhead district. Known for award-winning brews crafted on site like the King’s Gold American pilsner, an extensive food menu, and industrial-chic décor, they’re a perfect fit for the neighborhood. Take everyone from beer geeks to business partners here and make a day of it either inside their spacious taproom, complete with chandeliers, or on the patio, set along bustling Peachtree Road with Lenox Mall and ritzy Phipps Plaza just steps away.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
Undoubtedly one of the poshest breweries in Atlanta, the Brewed To Serve Restaurant Group strike magic again with this extraordinary three-level sipping experience on the Upper Westside. The award-winning Belgian-inspired ales and lagers, and culinary program rivaling ATL’s top restaurants—look for Belgian frites, brisket poutine, wood-grilled salmon, and mussels—are collectively the true draw, but the stunning décor is an invaluable complement. There’s velvet and leather seating, wood floors, beer garden with fire pits, a library, coffee bar, and a barrel room ideal for private dinners that further justifies Monk’s accolades.
Round Trip Brewing Company
Round Trip wants to take your palate on a journey to experience German-inspired beers with a draft lineup, pouring marzens, helles, hefeweizens, berliner weisses, and Munich-style dark lagers. Open since 2021 on the Upper Westside, the brewery has weekly events like Dirty South Trivia and Speed Puzzle night. Lagers can be just as exciting and complex as ales, and Round Trip does a stellar job making that case for the ATL.
Eventide Brewing
The Grant Park community has two great breweries to go with an eclectic variety of restaurants. Eventide is all about trivia, a constant rotation of food trucks, and serving up crowd favorites like their Kolsch Style Ale and Snow Cold IPA. Grab one of their brews and check out the neighboring Grant Park farmers market on Saturdays as well.
Biggerstaff Brewing Company
Historic Old Fourth Ward could use another brewery, so Biggerstaff’s owners said, “Hold my beer” and created one. Their variety of solid beers often named after family members like the Harvey American IPA and Aunt Etta Satsuma Sour and the popular raw oyster happy hour produce a winning combination. Gourmet coffee welcomes early risers followed by an open kitchen serving up pleasing lunch, Sunday brunch, and dinner selections. With a dog-friendly patio and rustic-chic interior, this is one of the true have-it-all brew destinations in Atlanta.
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Vine Bar
Intimate? Check. Melted wax candles? Check. Delicious pasta? Double check. This little Italian restaurant and deli is rumoured to be where the lady and the tramp first fell in love. OK, it was us who started that rumour, but this candlelit spot definitely has all the potential for the ultimate date night. Wine bottles lining the walls, fairylights, and a whole gnocchi section on the menu. The al tartufo is a winner, and you’re highly encouraged to end with a slice of tiramisu. We’d also suggest picking up some of their pesto and a wine bottle to go.
Green Eggs Café
For a last-minute brunch with a group, Green Eggs Café is the spot. They have plenty of space both indoors and out, and large, cafeteria-style tables for sharing from their extensive menu. Since it’s not hard to get a table, you can focus on the important things–Key lime pie French toast or Cajun shrimp and grits? A chorizo, egg, red pepper, and black bean burrito, or red velvet pancakes? Green Eggs has something for everyone, including massive picture windows and plants for the inevitable group photo you’ll take between sips of your pumpkin brown sugar latte.
Taco Mac
Staring rival Hudson Grille down from across Peachtree Street in Midtown, this ATL fave doesn’t blink an eye because it knows it’s got history (locals have wiped their chins at area Taco Mac locations since ’79), a booth-filled dining area, and a whopping 17 wing flavors on its side. If you’re in the mood for some heat, fried Cajun Voodoo Magic wings hit the spot. But where Taco Mac separates itself from its neighbors is with juicy, oven-roasted options you can coat in barbecue or any other sauce.
Pork Store Cafe
When you wake up with a strong desire to faceplant into some eggs and toast, Pork Store Cafe is the answer. At this breakfast and lunch spot in the Haight, corned beef hash, omelettes, and pancakes are hearty enough to feed a pack of coyotes, ten times over. While the food won’t blow your mind, this spot gets the job done, especially if said “job” means soaking up any residual margarita sloshing around in your stomach from the night before. But at least the coffee never stops coming. Service inside this casual place filled with colorful Haight-Ashbury posters and quirky paintings of pigs doing diner things is efficient, and you can also walk in wearing anything from slides and socks to a full-on wearable blanket.
Indian Kitchen Lovash
The menu at South Street’s Indian Kitchen Lovash is long–we’re talking Samuel L. Jackson’s filmography long–so it truly has something for everyone. Bring a group of friends here and pass around lavash wraps packed with ground lamb and bits of green pepper, paneer tikka masala drenched in a mint sauce, or spicy potatoes coated in a tamarind chutney. This casual BYOB is rarely packed, so it can be your go-to for a spur-of-the-moment dinner with fragrant biryani, rich curries, and golden butter chicken drumsticks as big as a toddler’s Fisher-Price baseball bat.
Casa Potin Bakery
Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.
