Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Doesn’t Want an Office Role in AEW
– During the latest edition of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed if he’d be interested in an office role or job with AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Arn Anderson on if he wants an office role with AEW: “No I don’t want...
Carmella Shares Her Story On Her Ectopic Pregnancy And Miscarriage
Carmella posted recently on her Instagram to note that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The WWE star posted to her account and talked about she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for the ectopic pregnancy today. The post reads:. “”I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting...
Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 10.31.22
Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Night’s WWE Raw
– Fightful Select has the details on the producers assigned for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:. * Molly Holly and Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. * The Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley confrontation was produced by Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes. * Austin Theory vs....
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Booker T Was Pleased With R-Truth’s NXT Appearance
With R-Truth having arrived unannounced on an episode of WWE NXT recently, Booker T offered his take on the wrestler on the most recent Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc). Booker expressed his enjoyment at the performance and light-heartedly commented on the similarities between himself and R-Truth. You can read a highlight and watch the complete episode below.
Cora Jade Thinks The New NXT Offers “More Opportunities” Than Before
Speaking recently with Fightful, Cora Jade shared some thoughts about her time with NXT after its rebrand and the opportunities that arose folliwng the shift. She thinks the changes have been beneficial, especially for the younger talent within the brand. You can watch the complete interview and find a highlight from Jade below.
Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
WWE News: MVP & Omos Attend NFL Game, Candice LeRae’s Theme Song, Canvas 2 Canvas
– MVP and Omos were in attendance at an NFL game yesterday. PWInsider reports that the two attended the Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. – WWE posted Candice LeRae’s entrance them to the WWE Music YouTube account:. – The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2...
Johnny Gargano Accuses The Miz Of Paying Dexter Lumis To Stalk Him On WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has come forward with his accusations against The Miz, accusing him on Raw of paying Dexter Lumis to stalk him. Tonight’s show saw Gargano use re-enactments and a secretly-recorded video to show how Lumis was in a difficult place after his WWE release and said that Miz payed Lumis to pretend to stalk him for a payday.
Mick Foley On The Importance of Competition, Recalls Last Conversation With Tony Khan
Mick Foley appreciates the fact that there’s competition in wrestling, and he weighed in on why it’s important to have. Foley spoke a bit about the situation between WWE and AEW on the latest episode of Foley is Pod and recalled his last conversation with Tony Khan as well as why he believes its important that there be a competitor to WWE. You can see the highights below:
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw
– Bianca Belair will be looking for revenge next week on WWE Raw. WWE has announced that the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Nikki Cross in a singles match on Monday’s show. The news comes after Nikki Cross appeared on the show earlier this week, assaulting...
Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw
Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
Dax Harwood on Getting Ready for ‘One Last Run’ for FTR
– In a recent post on his Instagram account over the weekend, Dax Harwood talked about the future and journey of FTR. In the caption for the post, he thanked the fans for going on the journey with them, and he said while he doesn’t know what the future is in store for them, he said he “can’t wait for One Last Run.” You can view that Instagram post by FTR member Dax Harwood below:
