TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals tasted defeat for the first time this season and saw their hopes of claiming their first district title in 18 years slip away with each costly error in all three phases of the game as the No.2 Laverne Tigers won, 62-40. “Too many missed tackles, dropped passes, just too many mistakes,” Cardinals Head Coach Justin Hannah said. “We got beat up front, our pad level was way too high. We didn’t play well on defense. We left a lot of points on the field with dropped balls.”

TURPIN, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO