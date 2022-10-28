Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Devastating start to 2nd half ends Liberal’s season
HUTCHINSON — Liberal coach Bryan Luetters had talked about playing a complete game all season, and the Redskins fell victim to their own inconsistency in the first round of the playoffs in a 35-7 loss to the Hutchinson Salt Hawks. Liberal’s first half was not perfect, but it was...
Liberal First
AMPARO PANDO
HUGOTON – Amparo Pando, 74, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She was born Oct. 29, 1947 to Andrés and Ramona (Ortiz) Soto. She married Eloy Pando Dec. 24, 1967 in Mexico. He preceded her in death in 2021. She enjoyed...
Liberal First
VAN MANGELS
Van Floyd Mangels, 96, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Neb. He was born April 17, 1926 to Irven Earl and Maymie Elizabeth Mangels. He married Lois Louise Melville June 6, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2002. He later married Phyllis Crawford. She...
Liberal First
RICHARD COOK
Richard L. Cook, 80, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Liberal. He was born Sept. 16, 1942 to Clifford Ray and Lenora Elizabeth (Mabery) Cook. He attended the Meade School system. After his education, he began his career as a custodian, working for the Liberal Public Schools for more than 30 years.
Liberal First
Barlow to bring Celtic music to Liberal Memorial Library
Those interested in Celtic music and culture will soon have the opportunity to learn more thanks to an upcoming event at Liberal Memorial Library. Celtic guitarist Jerry Barlow will be performing a concert at Liberal Memorial Library Tuesday, Nov. 8, with everything starting at 6:30 p.m. “I play at a...
Liberal First
Friends Church preparing for Pumpkin Festival
This year’s autumn season is not quite at the halfway mark, and soon, the changing leaves will be falling to the ground, meaning many trees will soon be bare for the upcoming winter. Another sign of the season is pumpkins seen in front of homes and other locations, and...
Liberal First
Meade man arrested in Garden City
A Meade man was arrested late last week on several charges following an alleged altercation at a bar in Garden City. The Garden City Police Department issued a release, saying officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to Pop Sports Bar in Garden City for a report of a man with a firearm.
Liberal First
City to host town hall meeting Nov. 17
There will be a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Randall Girls Scout Building in Light Park at 111 W. 11th Street. Join the Liberal City Commission and City of Liberal staff for discussion and updates on projects going on in Liberal.
Liberal First
Cadet Academy exposes locals to law enforcement
There are many opportunities to learn about what all comes from a career in law enforcement and recently, some local young people had that opportunity thanks to the Liberal Police Department. The Liberal Police Department recently completed its first Cadet Academy and as LPD Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells...
Liberal First
Buckle remodels, returns to original store with ribbon cutting
Many stores in Liberal have seen remodeling projects going on and recently, one of those stores was able to reopen its doors to the public. Buckle, located at 1533 N. Kansas Avenue, celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning, and the enthusiasm was felt all around. As store co-manager Brianna Blackwell tells it, a lot of work went into the remodeling.
KAKE TV
Police: Man pulls gun after getting kicked out of Kansas sports bar
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - 25-year-old Avery McCulloch of Meade, Kansas has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun outside of Pops Sports Bar. On October 28, 2022, around 1:05 a.m., Garden City officers were sent to 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B (Pops Sports Bar) for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers found McCulloch in front of the business with a gun in his hand and instructed him to drop it.
