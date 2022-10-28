Many stores in Liberal have seen remodeling projects going on and recently, one of those stores was able to reopen its doors to the public. Buckle, located at 1533 N. Kansas Avenue, celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning, and the enthusiasm was felt all around. As store co-manager Brianna Blackwell tells it, a lot of work went into the remodeling.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO