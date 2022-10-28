Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three open requests for information from the U.S. Solar Energy Technologies Office
The Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) accelerates advancement and deployment of PV in support of an equitable transition to a decarbonized economy by 2050. Its main functions in service of this goal are driving innovation in technology and soft cost reductions to make solar affordable and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rackless, earth-mounted solar 107 MW memorandum of understanding signed
Erthos, an energy technology company with uniquely designed utility-scale Earth Mount Solar PV, announced 14 MW of projects under contract and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MWdc project. These agreements are with five of the top U.S. and global utility-scale solar developers, Erthos reports. What makes...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion
The latest announcement in a rising wave of made-in-USA clean energy manufacturing comes from Mission Solar, which said it will add 1 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by 2024. The first wave of buildout will be a 300 MW annual production line that begins expansion in Q4 2022. Mission...
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials
NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
Consumer Reports.org
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
aogdigital.com
Kashagan's Oil Processing Complex to Restart in Coming Days
Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit. "At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Erthos rackless, earth-mounted solar steps ahead with 107 MW MOU
Ford adds 4 MW Convergent energy storage system to Ontario engine assembly operations AI-powered energy storage system helps Ford reduce energy costs while improving long-term sustainability on Ontario grid. As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete By investing in factories to build zinc-ion batteries...
techunwrapped.com
These 3 devices will help you save on your electricity bill
The smart devices we can control them from the mobile even without having to be at home. But beyond this possibility, they also help us automate tasks, optimize resources and even save energy. This is precisely what the 3 devices that we are going to show allow, in addition to other functionalities.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. solar modules 107% more expensive without global supply chains
Researchers from UCLA have developed a model that shows how much more the world would pay for solar modules if countries were to implement trade limiting policies. The group estimates that from 2008 to 2020, the United States saved between $19 to $30 billion on solar module pricing due to the free flow of capital, talent and innovation. Germany saved $5 to $9 billion, and China saved $26 to $46 billion.
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
Building Design & Construction
Rooftop mini turbines can pair with solar panels
A new type of wind turbine can pair well on roofs with solar panels, offering a double source of green energy generation for buildings. The new turbine concept, by a startup called Aeromine, sits on the edges of roofs and has no visible blade. Instead, the devices draw in air between two airfoils. The flow of air turns a turbine inside the device.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wood Mackenzie acquired by Veritas Capital
Wood Mackenzie, an analyst firm serving the energy, renewables and natural resources, was acquired in 2015 for $2.8 million by Verisk, global data analytics provider, and then the following year, GTM Research was folded into Wood Mackenzie. Now Verisk and Veritas Capital, an investor at the intersection of technology and government, announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk’s Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, for $3.1 billion in cash consideration plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA
PV and wind power are the most important way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, the IEA said in its new “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. Their share of electricity generation will increase from 10% in 2021 to 40% in 2030, reaching 70% in 2050, according to the agency.
RideApart
New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper
The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.
