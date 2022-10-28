Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three open requests for information from the U.S. Solar Energy Technologies Office
The Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) accelerates advancement and deployment of PV in support of an equitable transition to a decarbonized economy by 2050. Its main functions in service of this goal are driving innovation in technology and soft cost reductions to make solar affordable and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line
PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: All 13 states in PJM grid region call for PJM to make faster progress on interconnection
Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line The North American solar panel assembler added significant capacity to its existing 150 MW operation in Minnesota. Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) has published its “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. It expects the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to accelerate the global energy transition.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. solar modules 107% more expensive without global supply chains
Researchers from UCLA have developed a model that shows how much more the world would pay for solar modules if countries were to implement trade limiting policies. The group estimates that from 2008 to 2020, the United States saved between $19 to $30 billion on solar module pricing due to the free flow of capital, talent and innovation. Germany saved $5 to $9 billion, and China saved $26 to $46 billion.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA
PV and wind power are the most important way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, the IEA said in its new “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. Their share of electricity generation will increase from 10% in 2021 to 40% in 2030, reaching 70% in 2050, according to the agency.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wood Mackenzie acquired by Veritas Capital
Wood Mackenzie, an analyst firm serving the energy, renewables and natural resources, was acquired in 2015 for $2.8 million by Verisk, global data analytics provider, and then the following year, GTM Research was folded into Wood Mackenzie. Now Verisk and Veritas Capital, an investor at the intersection of technology and government, announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk’s Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, for $3.1 billion in cash consideration plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canada launches Electricity Transition Hub to assist utilities
First Solar announces $270 Million investment in R&D innovation center Despite a less than stellar earnings report, First Solar continues to expand with new manufacturing planned along with dedicated R&D facility to increase learning and reduce downtime on commercial production lines. Nearly 4% of U.S. homes have solar panels installed...
