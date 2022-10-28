Wood Mackenzie, an analyst firm serving the energy, renewables and natural resources, was acquired in 2015 for $2.8 million by Verisk, global data analytics provider, and then the following year, GTM Research was folded into Wood Mackenzie. Now Verisk and Veritas Capital, an investor at the intersection of technology and government, announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk’s Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, for $3.1 billion in cash consideration plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.

1 DAY AGO